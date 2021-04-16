The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population announced how the new Corona vaccine works, by indicating the types of vaccines, which are divided into: inactivated vaccines and live attenuated vaccines.

The ministry explained how the vaccine was installed in the body as follows: How the vaccine works When our body penetrates a factor that causes a new disease (virus or bacteria), the body directly creates antibodies specific to that cause, and eliminates it.

According to the Egyptian newspaper “Sada Al-Balad”, there are many technologies that are used to produce vaccines in the world, some of them are traditional and others are modern, but most manufacturing techniques revolve around two main types, namely:

Inactivated vaccines contain the virus produced in a laboratory after its DNA has been destroyed, and the most famous examples of this vaccine are (polio polio vaccine, rabies vaccine and seasonal influenza vaccine).

The live attenuated vaccines contain the virus alive, but the DNA has been weakened so that it becomes able to produce immunity and cannot cause the disease, and the most famous examples are (oral polio vaccine, sapin, yellow fever vaccine and measles vaccines.

New technologies for vaccine manufacturing

With the scientific development, especially in the field of molecular biology and genetic engineering, other groups of vaccines have been added in recent years, based on different technologies such as complex nucleic acids or the technology of messenger DNA.