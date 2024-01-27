'Malcolm in the Middle' is a historic comedy series that premiered at the beginning of 2000 and ended in 2006, accumulating a total of 7 seasons. This fiction was starred by Frankie Muniz, who played Malcolm Wilkerson, and who led a large cast of actors that was made up of Jane Kaczmarek, Bryan Cranston, Christopher Masterson, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, among others. Such was the success of the program that it won seven Emmy Awards, a Grammy and was nominated seven times for the Golden Globes.

Another point for which this fiction stood out was the inclusion of some characters, who, although they did not have a primary function in the story, were protagonists of unforgettable episodes. Such is the case of Tania Raymondeactress who played Cynthia Sanders, who despite participating in only four episodes knew how to get into the hearts of fans.

Who was Cinthya in 'Malcolm in the Middle'?

Tania Raymonde was chosen to participate in 'Malcolm in the Middle' when I was barely 12 years old. In the series, Raymonde participated in four episodes over three seasons, between 2000 and 2002. Her character, Cynthia, was Malcolm's classmate at school and in the gifted class.

The first appearance of Cynthia It occurred in episode 12 of the second season, which was titled 'Krelboyne Girl'while the last one was during episode 2 of season 4, called 'Humilithon'where you change schools.

In the story, Cynthia stops appearing on the show after spending time with her father in Europe, since, upon returning to school, she felt very ashamed due to the physical change she was going through as a result of puberty.

What happened to Tania Raymonde after 'Malcolm in the Middle'?

After his departure from 'Malcolm in the Middle', Tania Raymonde He had some appearances on shows like 'That's so Raven', 'The O'Keefes', among others; However, the new high point for his career came in 2006, when he joined the cast of 'Lost', a series in which he played Alex Rousseau in a total of 21 episodes, until 2010.

After that, he showed his talent in successful productions such as 'CSI: New York', 'Bones', 'Hawaii Five-0', 'Chicago Fire', 'The Big Bang Theory', among others. In addition, he made the transition to the big screen in films such as 'Elsewhere' (2009), 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D' (2013), 'Deep Blue Sea 3', etc.

Additionally, until a few years ago, Raymonde starred in the Prime Video series, 'Goliath'winner of a Golden Globe, and in which she appeared in 24 episodes throughout the four seasons that it aired.

How does Tania Raymonde look like today?

At the moment, Tania Raymonde She is 35 years old and on her social networks she usually publishes some moments of her daily life, as well as the new jobs in which she is immersed. Likewise, she also made some posts of her making clear her position regarding different events in the world, something that made her worthy of some criticism.

Tania Raymonde is usually very active on her social networks. Photo: Instagram Tania Raymonde

And, although among his publications there is no reference to his past in 'Malcolm in the Middle'one or another of his 346,000 followers on Instagram reminds him of the iconic role that remained in the memory of all fans of the iconic Fox series and that you can currently see on the platform. Disney+.

