Both parents do not have to be It is said that both mother and father are necessary for the child, but if for some reason the child does not get the love of mother or father and together, it does not mean that your family is incomplete. Sushmita Sen completes this. Sushmita says that raising children alone is difficult, but not impossible. With a little effort you can do everything.

sushmita It is very important to be honest with children. Children have thousands of questions in their mind and you should answer them really, but in a slightly creative way. Sushmita told that one day her daughter Renee came to the school to ask about her father. Sushmita then smilingly replied that her father is Lord Shiva. Also read: Every mother gets this lesson from Gauri Khan for career

Make fun Sushmita says that it is necessary to keep the children in discipline, but sometimes they should also have fun. Earlier Sushmita was a strict mother, but now she does not do this. When her daughters do something good, she takes them on holiday.

Does not attach importance to marx Actress says that no man’s knowledge and intelligence can be ascertained from the numbers that are tested. Parents often pressurize their children to get a good number and do not care whether their child is actually learning anything. Sushmita says that knowledge is nothing less than a weapon for you and it always protects you. ALSO READ: Learn from Saif, who becomes a father for the fourth time, a way to give equal love to children

Make baby dreams come true Not every child wants to become a doctor or an engineer. Some like actors and some want to do paintings. Let your children choose their own dreams. Let them have a big dream and always support them in fulfilling that dream. Sushmita also gives her daughters the freedom to choose their dreams and try to fulfill them. Perhaps this quality should be in every parent.

Not easy raising Like every parent, raising children was not easy for Sushmita too, that too alone. At the age of 24, after a long legal battle, Sushmita was given permission to adopt a daughter, and about her parenting, Sushmita says that the journey to becoming a mother or raising a child is not an easy thing. Also read: Working mothers should learn from Kareena Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Parenting Style

.