Streaming now accounts for the majority of money generated by the music industry, with 67 percent worldwide and 84 percent in the United States, according to data from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), in that order.

Spotify is the largest platform, with a global share of 31 percent, behind which there are 626 million users and 246 million subscribers in some 180 countries.

How does Spotify pay artists and songwriters? Short answer: it doesn’t.

Spotify pays roughly two-thirds of every dollar it earns from subscriptions and advertisers to the rights holders of the music on its platform.

These rights holders typically comprise a combination of record labels, distributors and corporations, such as Sony, Warner and Universal, who then pay their artists according to their contracts.

Payments to rights holders are determined through a process called “streamshare.”

What does this consist of?

When you walk into a store and buy an album, a percentage of the amount goes directly to an artist, but when it comes to streaming, the subscription money is pooled into a big pot and paid out via streamshare — a number Spotify calculates by adding up how many times music owned or controlled by a particular rights holder was streamed in a month, in each market, and dividing by the total number of streams in that market. So artists often make a tenth of a cent per stream. However, if a rights holder like Universal Music Group accounted for half of all streams, it would get half of all revenue generated.