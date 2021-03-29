Carmen went to her GP a couple of weeks ago for a checkup. He had “a little season” in which he felt that he “could not cope with life.” Everything cost him more, even activities in his daily life that he used to do without much difficulty, such as loading the shopping bags in the car or carrying out his work as a salesperson for a food company, there were days that supposed “an added effort “That” took its toll “on her day to day, confesses this young woman from La Rioja living in Madrid. “There were moments when I felt better and others when I had the feeling that I was dragging myself. In addition to being tired, I also noticed that it was more difficult for me to fall asleep and from time to time my head hurt », remember. The results of the blood test did not reveal any data that he did not know: a little high cholesterol for a girl of his age and little else. The medical examination and the symptoms that she presented did not seem to hide any significant illness either. Diagnosis: asthenia due to an undetermined cause. That is, exhaustion.

“It is a very common query at this time of year, especially among women between the ages of 20 and 50. This feeling of both physical and mental fatigue, popularly known as spring asthenia, is usually mild in most cases and subsides after a few days without the need for medical treatment, although it is true that to combat its symptoms it is necessary to maintain habits healthy lifestyles throughout the year ”, advises Dr. Ana Cristina Serrano, member of the Nutrition working group of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (SEMERGEN). Asthenia is already responsible for “up to one in three or four consultations in specialties such as Internal Medicine, Rheumatology or Psychiatry, especially during the spring months”, admits Dr. Nicolás García, internist at the University of Navarra Clinic (CUN). But why are we more exhausted at this time of year? Is it a real tiredness or just a feeling? What is the cause of that fatigue? How do you fight? Experts answer the main doubts about this clinical picture so frequent in these months.

Is there spring asthenia?

From ‘I can’t with my life’ to fatigue or lack of appetite

First of all, it is convenient to clarify what asthenia is. «From a medical point of view, it is a term that equates to tiredness, fatigue … That is to say, a disproportionate exhaustion to the activity that is carried out. If you have just run 10 kilometers, it is normal that you feel tired. What is no longer so normal is that from one day to the next you have a feeling of fatigue from performing the usual tasks of your daily life. That’s when we can start talking about asthenia whatever the time of year, “the specialists agree. What happens is that this feeling of lack of desire, of generalized loss of energy, both physical and mental, tends to appear more frequently in the months of April, May and June, hence the ‘last name’ of this clinical picture. “What is known as spring asthenia is usually triggered as a response of the body to seasonal climate change: increase in the number of hours of light, hours, temperature …”, explains Cristina Fernández Marcos, coordinator of the Drug and Quality Information Center of the General Council of the Official Associations of Pharmacists. In addition to fatigue, other symptoms associated with asthenia that can appear both together and in isolation are “lack of concentration and appetite, memory disorders, headache, sleep disturbance, sadness and in some cases irritability,” he lists Dr. Cristina Serrano.

Guidelines for not losing energy Do exercise: Yes, you read it right. Get moving, the more exercise you do, the less tired you will feel. Even if getting off the couch is the last thing you want in life, cheer up and play sports regularly. Take care of your diet: Eat a healthy and balanced diet and cut down on refined fats and carbohydrates. The vitamins in fruits and vegetables will help to strengthen the immune system and fight the lack of energy caused by asthenia. Keep hydrated: Good hydration is crucial for our body to function properly. Drink water, natural juices and herbal teas. It is not advisable to abuse coffee, much less alcohol. Light dinner: Organize your meal times and avoid large dinners. Try to eat dinner at least two hours before you go to bed. Regular sleep schedule: Try to go to bed and get up at the same time each day.

Why do we feel this way?

Be careful because it can hide more complex diseases

Except in the case of chronic fatigue syndrome, asthenia is not a disease but rather “a generally mild clinical picture, which usually subsides after a few days without major complications.” For the internist Nicolás García, «the most important thing in these cases is to determine what causes this asthenia, since fatigue is a common symptom of multiple diseases and of life itself. You can have fatigue due to stress or because you have just undergone a viral process, but also because of a disseminated cancer or because you have a dysfunction of the thyroid gland or even depression. When we do not find a cause that explains the fatigue that the patient feels and the fatigue lasts over time (more than two or three weeks), it is advisable to consult it with a doctor because this asthenia can hide another more serious pathology ».

Of course, the opposite is also true. “Sometimes we see patients who come to the office for a picture of fatigue and when they tell us everything they do in their daily life, the really strange thing would be that they were not exhausted,” jokes the internist at the CUN.

How to combat it?

Practice exercise and you will be less exhausted

Although it can be counterproductive, “it has been proven that controlled physical exercise substantially improves the symptoms of asthenia, while prolonged rest is detrimental to its evolution,” says Fernández Marcos.

Dr. García fully agrees with this diagnosis. “I am aware that the subject of physical exercise is very hackneyed, but the reality is that in the case of asthenia it is the most important thing. Probably, a large part of the feeling of fatigue originates in the muscle, so doing regular and well-done physical activity is essential to mitigate fatigue. The more exhausted we feel, the more we need to exercise, even if it is just the thing we least want to do, ”advises the specialist from the University of Navarra Clinic.

It is also important to maintain good sleep hygiene (establish a regular bedtime and wake-up time, avoid caffeine before going to bed …) and eat a healthy diet. «The nutritional adjustment will provide our organism with proteins, carbohydrates, fats, mineral salts, vitamins and water. On certain occasions, however, the contribution of a varied diet is not enough and it is necessary to resort to a supplementary vitamin or mineral contribution. But, be very careful, in no case can vitamin and mineral supplements transform an unbalanced diet into a healthy one ”, warn the professionals of the Barcelona College of Pharmacists.