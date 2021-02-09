The need to build bridges between science, society and business is a leitmotiv present in most speeches and proposals of scientific associations, public authorities and business actors when setting the objective of creating an innovative and competitive environment in the economy. However, Spain does not have an economy that can be considered as a leader in knowledge-intensive innovation.

Nine researchers from Complutense Institute of International Studies (ICEI), from INGENIO (a mixed center of the CSIC and the UPV) and the Institute for Science and Technology Studies (eCyT) have joined forces to investigate how Spanish science can enhance its contribution to the well-being of society. After two years of work, the Alternatives Foundation has published the research results in the document Exchange and transfer of knowledge in scientific settings, for which he has had the support of the International University of La Rioja (UNIR).

The question of whether or not Spanish science contributes to the well-being of our society was already important before the pandemic, but it has taken on special relevance. The crisis we are going through has managed to banish the idea that in Spain (and specifically in its universities and public research bodies) it is not invented and less innovated.

From the news agencies and the associations, until the institutions that analyze the state of our science and technology Y universities, through the press, the blogs and the social networks, the research groups of the Spanish scientific system are increasingly singled out as key agents in the transformation of Spain into a knowledge-based economy.

Almost without realizing it, the days (still near) in which televisions, radios and the press only gave scientific news if they were associated with the name of a North American or British university are behind us. Now, especially in the course of the pandemic, the presence in the media of investigations carried out by researchers and Spanish organizations has changed substantially, and for the better, consolidating, we hope, a definitive change in the social perception of the value and caliber of our science. The task ahead is not minor; an example is the repercussion of the phrase that Fernando Simón pronounced at the beginning of last June: “Perhaps in the future we will be a country that lives off science, but now we are a country that lives off tourism.”

It seems, in any case, that the intention is to change towards a production model based on science and innovation, or at least that is how it follows from all business plans and publics of economic transformation planned based on the thrust of the European recovery program. Europe this time is valuing us, or it is intended, for our “scientific wardrobe fund”. You do not want to receive the umpteenth digital literacy plan of the Administration and SMEs, but the proposal of masterpieces of artificial intelligence and the internet of things that shows our transformative capacity based on digitization, as well as our social and ecological progress . And to make “masterpieces”, not reduced copies of works already written and explored by others, it is essential to trust the science-innovation links that exist in our society and all those that are to come.

Spanish professors and researchers create useful knowledge for society in all areas of research and interact with social actors

Hence the relevance of the challenge proposed to us by the Alternativas Foundation and UNIR: Is it possible to find among our universities a representative set of cases that synthesizes the problems, solutions and successes of the Spanish scientific transfer system to help us in the future be a country that lives on science? Yes, without a doubt, and the result has been tremendously hopeful.

Spanish professors and researchers create useful knowledge for society in all areas of research and interact with social actors, who can use it through many different mechanisms, including, when there are no companies capable of exploiting it, the creation of technology-based companies . That does not mean that everything is going very well: after the previous economic crisis (the so-called Great Recession), the teaching staff and researchers were very small and aged. Other aspects were added to this, such as the lack of resources to work and, above all, the increase in bureaucracy, which have only made the task more difficult; Despite this, the base is solid and, if the necessary support is received, we can say that there are hopeful prospects.

The long-awaited and necessary push for investment in R&D, which is at the base of Pact for Science, must be accompanied by a methodological change that fosters and strengthens the relationship between the productive sector and universities and research organizations. One of its keys is collaboration in the generation and use of knowledge, which should have a multiplier effect in the transfer to the productive sphere and to society. It is not only a question of economic resources, which are essential, but of putting into practice the appropriate institutional changes so that this is a stable relationship favorable to the consolidation of innovative ecosystems

Any of the cases studied in the report exemplify the vibrant science-innovation connection in which our economy is already embedded, such as the Institute of Applied Magnetism, the IMDEA Materials Institute, the Center for the Development of Sensors, Instrumentation and Systems, the Aeronautical Advanced Manufacturing Center, the Music Technology Group or the Institute for Educational Research, Innovation and Technology.

The research has allowed us to show, through the aforementioned centers, several of the competitive advantages of our scientific research and technological development system. Let us highlight one of them this time. It is a highly logical scientific specialization in a country with the third most important cultural heritage in the world. Three of the groups studied carry out their research in this area: the Cultural Heritage Management Group of the Complutense, the Research Group on Built Heritage of the University of the Basque Country and Heritage Restoration Institute from the Polytechnic University of Valencia. Spain not only has an impressive cultural heritage, it also has an industry associated with it of the first level, which are the basis of a cultural and artistic life and of new opportunities to diversify the offer of the tourism sector into high-quality segments. In fact, cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia and Bilbao present levels of employment associated with these sectors at the level of the great European cultural capitals. However, when we dive into the data, we find a big difference. In London or Rome, in these cultural activities, no less than 3% of employment does R&D work. Extreme case of Paris, which reaches 10%. On the contrary, with all the existing assets, our industries and public administrations hardly employ 1% on average in R&D in this sector. In that meager 1%, the protagonists are the aforementioned groups and many others like them distributed throughout the geography. Thanks to their work, citizens are able to re-appreciate their heritage and enjoy their surroundings. A city like Vitoria, which was not among the destinations of foreign cultural tourism years ago, is now among the top three in Spain. Or Valencia, which, thanks to brilliant restorations that have led to scientific discoveries of all kinds, sees how the daily life of the neighborhoods is enriched.

It is clear that science generates well-being for society, but that it, through politics and economic activity, continues to owe science a debt. It’s simple: you just have to put strength in the lever of wealth. If with little more than 1% of GDP such admirable things have been achieved, what cannot be achieved with the longed for and claimed 2% in investment in R&D? Well-being is a spiral; if we give more to science, it will multiply it. It never disappoints.

Isabel Álvarez, Elena Castro-Martínez and Santiago M. López are the study coordinators Knowledge exchange and transfer in scientific settings, published by the Alternativas Foundation.

You can follow Subject in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our newsletter