From seeing it so much, the image of schools and institutes opening their doors every morning regardless of the ups and downs of the pandemic seems very normal. But the Spanish case is actually quite exceptional. An OECD report on Thursday placed the country within the group of States where students missed the least days of school last year. Since the beginning of 2021, Spain comes out even better in the comparison: the educational centers have remained open while almost all the countries around them at some point sent their students home.

Despite the rebound in cases in recent days and the increase in the expected incidence after the Easter holidays, experts believe that the vaccination of teachers and the increase in temperatures, which favors natural ventilation in classrooms, make it unlikely Spain is forced to close schools in the last quarter.

Spain was last year the tenth country where fewer days of school were missed (around 50, with variations according to the autonomous communities, whose calendars are not identical), out of a total of 30 analyzed by the OECD. And since 2021 began, the nine countries whose schools fared better last year have had more problems than Spain. Denmark, Germany, Norway, Belgium, Holland, Ireland and England (which is mentioned in this way in the report of the international organization) have been forced to temporarily suspend face-to-face classes; New Zealand closed schools in Auckland, the country’s largest city, in February and France, which had been reluctant to do so, announced Wednesday that it will follow the same path.

The motives

Why does Spain hold up better? The explanation lies, according to experts, in a combination of factors. Strict prevention protocols, which include the use of a mask from the age of six, interpersonal distance and preventive confinement of the entire class (in most autonomies) when a positive is detected in a bubble group. A mild climate (compared to most of the continent), which has allowed to keep the windows open. And a high consensus around the importance of face-to-face teaching, reinforced by the bad experience of online teaching during confinement and by the criticism generated by the decision to keep schools closed at the end of last year, when the situation epidemiological had improved and the rest of the activities were reactivated. The contrast with the bars, which did work again, was the most talked about.

Hygienic-sanitary protocols, together with the low transmissibility of children, have kept contagions low throughout the course in educational centers: at the end of the second trimester, only 0.4% of the classes were in quarantine. And the social agreement on the importance of keeping schools open has led the authorities to discard other arguments in favor of closures, such as that they imply a reduction in mobility not only for students, but often for their parents. that have been used in other countries.

At this point in the course, specialists see another general closure difficult. “As much as the incidence increases in the coming weeks,” says epidemiologist and pediatrician Quique Bassat, “it seems highly unlikely that we are worse off than we have been in previous waves. And also everything favors: good weather is coming and teachers are vaccinated. If we have held on until now, it would be very strange if it happened [el cierre de centros]”Says Bassat, who adds that at the moment there is no evidence that the new variants increase transmissibility in children.

