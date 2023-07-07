Luis Miguel He has always been characterized as a mysterious man, but if there is someone who knows him well and would surprise more than one, without a doubt, it is Silvia Pinalwho despite everything has always defended the interpreter of The watch in the face of various controversies, including those of his own family.

And it is that it has always been commented that Luis Miguel was never a good father with the great-granddaughter of Silvia Pinal, Michelle Salas of whom it was always said there was a distance, but the matriarch of the dynasty defends the SunThey assure that despite not having direct contact, he was always concerned about the daughter of Stephanie Salas with whom he had a relationship years ago.

According to an interview he gave Silvia Pinal for the Fat and the Skinny, confessed that if Luis Miguel He will get to talk to her, she would gladly go because of her appreciation for him, but she also insists that many things that have been said about him are not true.

Silvia Pinal defends Luis Miguel at all costs / screenshot

For her part, Sylvia Pasquel, eldest daughter of Silvia Pinal and former mother-in-law of Luis Miguelhas always commented that El Sol de México has nothing to do with his family, making it clear that the relationship he had with him was null at the time.

It is worth mentioning that Luis Miguel is only a few months away from returning to the stage, so the public is excited to know what news the singer could have after being away from the stage for a long time.

