The NCAA and the NBA playoffs are two of the widespread basketball tournaments. The NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament or March Madness is widely watched worldwide. But to determine the matchup of these tournaments, a process known as seeding is used. A seed in March Madness is a number that corresponds to the team’s ranking within their league.

There are 68 teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament. And on Selection Sunday, before the tournament game, the selection committee ranks the teams on a 16-point scale. Unlike in other leagues, in March Madness, every team strives to have the lowest seed possible (No. 1).

Criteria for March Madness Seeding

Seeding gives bettors a sense of what to expect from each team when the game starts. However, know that seeding is not always a guarantee of success. We’ve seen year-in and year-out teams that are lower-seeded defeating higher-seeded teams. Perhaps understanding how the seeds are assigned to each team will give you an idea of why you shouldn’t base your bets on the seeds of each team in March Madness.

Team’s record

Participating teams’ records are the first things the selection committee looks into while assigning seeds. The committee looks at the number of wins and losses on its records. Teams with better records are assigned lower seeds, giving them an advantage in the tournament. Typically, the top 16 team in the tournament gets seed 1 through 4, while the remaining team gets aside from 5 to 16.

Strength of schedule

A team’s strength of schedule can influence the seed of a team in March Madness as it impacts the quality of opponents and overall record. Teams that have played against more challenging schedules and performed well against tough opponents often deserve higher seeds than teams with weaker schedules.

Performance in conference tournaments

A team’s performance in conference tournaments can also significantly impact the March Madness seed. A team that performs well against a strong opponent at the conference level often gets a better seed ranking from the selection committee.

How Does March Madness Seeding by Region Work?

In the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, when the selection committee ranks or seeds the teams, they divide the team into four regions. Each region has 16 teams and is rated from 1 to 16 in each region.

So, in each region, the 16 teams get ranked from 1 to 16 based on their performance during the regular season and conference tournament. When the selecting committee ranks the teams, they aim to ensure each region is as balanced in terms of the team’s overall strength.

What are March Madness Bracket Projections?

March Madness is one of the most viewed tournaments in basketball; as such, it raises a lot of speculation as to which teams will compete against each other. Fans, analysts, and even media outlets use the bracket projection to predict which teams will be selected for the tournament.

Also, the bracket projection foretells the seeds each team will be and how they will fare in the tournament. Bracket projection is a fun and engaging way fans and analysts follow the tournament and make predictions about which team will make it to the Final Four.

What is Selection Sunday?

Selection Sunday is a significant date in the March Madness calendar as it is when the selection committee announces the teams that will participate in the tournament. At the same time, Selection Sunday is usually in March and follows a broadcast live online and on television. On that day, the selection committee will announce the 68 teams that made it to the tournament and their overall seeding and placement in the bracket.

Conclusion

In summary, seeding is an essential part of March Madness. As a bettor, understanding how the selection committee assigns the seed to each team can give you an edge in placing a wager. Seeding is subjective, so it’s up to you to hone your analyzing skills to use them to your advantage.