And the royal team became the only representative of Spain in the main European competition, which means that it will receive a full share of the money that Spanish television receives from the European Football Association (UEFA).

How much will it get?

• According to the Spanish sports newspaper “Marca”, Real Madrid will earn no less than an additional 8.6 million euros.

• In the event that the European champions reach the final of the competition, this amount can increase to 11.7 million euros.

Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Seville were bid farewell to the Champions League, on Wednesday, after disappointing results in the group stage, while Real Madrid secured qualification for the round of 16 from the fourth round.