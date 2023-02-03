Qualifying for the European positions is essential for those “big” teams that need periodic income to be able to finance the multiple spending fronts that arise throughout the campaign.
In the Spanish championship, they have been assigned seven places for the European competitions: the top six in the League have direct and indisputable access to the three UEFA competitions that we will see below, but things are not that simple. Now you will be able to see how a domestic competition like the Copa del Rey can influence the teams that play one competition or another next year.
Well, this is the simplest selection. The teams that will play the next Champions League will be the first 4 classified of the national league championship 22/23. At this moment they would be: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid.
To these groups it would be necessary to add a supposed champion of the previous edition, who in case of being Spanish would also access directly. Clarify that there are no posts; that is to say, if Real Madrid wins the Champions League and LaLiga does not mean that the fifth team is directly classified for the next edition of the Champions League.
Directly only classifies the one that has been in fifth position in the league championship. must also be added to King’s Cup Championthat if they have already qualified for a European competition of the same or higher caliber, as in this case happened last season with Real Betis, the team that will access the UEFA Europa League will be the sixth classified.
The sixth classified is the one that achieves access to the UEFA Europa Conference Leaguebut in the event that the Copa del Rey champion, as previously explained, has already obtained for Europe via La Liga, it would be the seventh the one who would obtain the ticket for the competition in question.
