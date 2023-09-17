Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

Which services are covered by the National Health Service, how many cycles per year you are entitled to, which therapies are paid for. Distinction between rehabilitation care after an acute event (intervention or trauma) and in the case of chronic and degenerative diseases. How to rely on expert hands

Let one have one limitation of movement and autonomy «temporary» – for example, following a fracture or trauma – or “permanent” due to one disabling disease or of theold age, everyone may need physiotherapy care at any age. But how to benefit from physiotherapy in the «Public»? What benefits does the National Health Service (SSN) provide? Which therapies, however, do you always have to pay for?

In hospital and at home «First of all – points out Simone Cecchetto, president of theItalian Association of Physiotherapy (Aifi) – physiotherapy is part of the Lea (Essential levels of assistancethat is, the services that the NHS is required to provide to everyone, free of charge or by paying the ticket). A first essential level of free assistance and the physiotherapy in inpatient departments for acute, such as resuscitation, in long-term care or specialist rehabilitation, to avoid the damage of prolonged bed rest or to improve motor, cognitive or cardiorespiratory functions early.

It is then recognized in the Lea – continues Cecchetto – the home physiotherapy for those who have severe persistent or progressive disabilitiesHowever the methods, type and quantity of services may change from Region to Region offers to clients; as well as those who provide physiotherapy treatments. In some regions they can be cooperatives or private individuals, in others only the ASL staff goes to the patient’s home.” See also Colombo (Andi): "More trust if you dedicate time to the patient"

In the clinic What are the therapies that can be done in public or affiliated clinics, free of charge or by paying the ticket? The president of AIFI explains: «They are foreseen in the LEAs various functional assessment and motor re-education performances that may be of interest various areas such as, for example, that one musculoskeletal, neurological and neurodegenerative (stroke outcomes, Parkinson’s disease) o cardio-respiratory; furthermore, these benefits can be provided following a traumatic eventin case of lymphedema, chronic painincontinence, in childhood disabilities (for example infantile cerebral palsy), in problems of the elderly (osteoporosis or sarcopenia)”.

How do I access benefits? «The national legislation gives some margins autonomy to the Regions to organize rehabilitation programs

in different pathological fieldsso the methods of access to outpatient physiotherapy services may change” specifies Cecchetto.

To benefit from services in public or affiliated facilities, you need the medical prescription on the NHS prescription book. «In some regions – specifies the expert – it is necessary to do one first visit to the physiatrist; in others, other specialists such as can also prescribe physiotherapy treatments orthopedist or neurologist or child neuropsychiatrist; the same in other Regions family doctor can prescribe physiotherapy for less complex pathologies.”

As for the ticketyou do not pay if you are entitled toexemption (For civil disabilityor by incomeor due to pathology if, for that chronic disabling disease, specific exemption codes for physiotherapy are foreseen, as for example happens for Parkinson’s or rheumatoid arthritis).

Number of cycles per year How many cycles of physiotherapy are you entitled to? «National legislation (Lea, Attachment 4) it does not specify the amount of performance per user, who comes decided by the Regions based on available resources and specific PDTAs (Diagnostic-therapeutic-assistance paths) by pathology – clarifies Cecchetto –. However, it is necessary to distinguish between Physiotherapy care required following an acute eventsuch as intervention or trauma (it is the specialist who identifies the necessary sessions and the possible need to continue) e therapies that you need in case of chronic and degenerative diseasesfor example musculoskeletal (arthrosis; rheumatoid arthritis) or neurological: in these cases, faced with an important need for physiotherapy, many Regions limit access to 1-2 cycles per year.

“Functional” appointments for those with chronic illnesses «The next challenge – underlines the president of Aifi – is change approach adopting the logic of Chronic Care Modelone continuous care by the teams of which the physiotherapist is part: depending on the level of risk of worseningI am fixedthe so-called “functional appointments“, to evaluate the patient’s conditions using validated scales, in order to activate the necessary interventions early.”

Which therapies are always paid for, which are paid for by the NHS The specialist outpatient services that can be provided by the Health Service are listed in the tariff nomenclature. «We are in a transition phase towards the new nomenclature (in force from January 2024 ed), so the situation can change from one Region to another", explains Simone Cecchetto. "For example, some physical therapies such as laser therapy, electrotherapy, ultrasound therapy, magnetotherapy are paid for by the Health Service regional only in some regions like Trentino, while Veneto only passes one cycle of sessions a year And in other Regions they are totally paid by the patient. Many therapies that have various names in common jargon (gymnastics or postural re-educationmanual therapies) fall back within motor re-education coursesindividual or group, which fall within the Lea (therefore paid by the Health Service); other instrumental services – for example tecar therapy – are paid for since they do not fall within the Lea. With the new nomenclature, physical therapies are provided only to support a motor re-education process".

Rely on qualified specialists to avoid damage Trust in expert handsMeaning what graduate and qualified physiotherapists to practice the profession as registered with the Order of Physiotherapists. This was recommended once again by the Order of Physiotherapists of Lazio, promoter of a campaign against illegal practices, launched on the occasion of World Physiotherapy Day on 8 September. President Annamaria Servadio explains: «Unfortunately, many carry out the profession illegally, so there is a risk for the health of patients who, in the best of cases, do not derive any benefit from the therapy but, above all, relying on the wrong handscan to

suffer even serious damage».

How to understand if we rely on a real physiotherapist? “Enough check if he is registered in the Order, which above all protects the people we care for” says Servadio. You can search for the name in the «Register» section on the company website National Federation of Physiotherapists Order.