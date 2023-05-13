Today on 90min we’ll take an in-depth look at the exciting system of promotion and relegation that defines English football. Known for its unbridled competitiveness and rich history, the Premier League is the dream of every club in England. But how do you determine who gets to compete in the elite and who gets relegated to the lower divisions?
Join us as we unravel the complexities of this process. From the Championship to the Premier League, we’ll explore the top two leagues that make up English soccer’s pyramid system, looking at the rules and challenges teams must face to achieve glory or avoid the dreaded relegation.
How do you get downgraded in the Premier League?
At the end of each season, the three teams that occupy the bottom three places in the Premier League table are relegated to the Championship, the second division of English soccer. This process is commonly known as “relegation” and has huge financial and sporting implications for the clubs involved.
Relegation from the Premier League can be devastating for a team, as it means the loss of substantial income from television rights and sponsorships. Furthermore, competition in the Championship is fierce, with teams fighting hard for promotion and a return to the top flight.
How do you get promoted to the Premier League?
At the end of the Championship regular season, the team that finishes in first place is automatically promoted to the Premier League. This team is crowned Champion of the Championship and obtains the right to compete in the highest category the following season.
In addition to the champion, the team that finishes in second place in the leaderboard also has the opportunity to be promoted directly to the Premier League. These two teams secure a place in the elite without having to go through the playoffs.
However, the teams that finish in places 3 through 6 in the Championship engage in an exciting playoff phase to determine the third promoted team. The teams meet in a series of knockout matches, culminating in a final at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The winner of the playoff final gets the last ticket to the Premier League.
