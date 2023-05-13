In addition to the champion, the team that finishes in second place in the leaderboard also has the opportunity to be promoted directly to the Premier League. These two teams secure a place in the elite without having to go through the playoffs.

However, the teams that finish in places 3 through 6 in the Championship engage in an exciting playoff phase to determine the third promoted team. The teams meet in a series of knockout matches, culminating in a final at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The winner of the playoff final gets the last ticket to the Premier League.