But PlayStation Portal how it works? Is a PS5 necessary to play it? Can I use it without an Internet connection? These are just some of the many questions you have asked us on YouTube and social media and for this reason we have created a video with everything you need to know on Sony’s new portable device to play remotely.

If you haven’t read the PlayStation Portal review yet, in the video our Pierpaolo Greco will offer you one complete overview of the devicealso answering the most common doubts, offering important clarifications on the functioning, peculiarities and curiosities of this portable accessory.