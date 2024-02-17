'Hi, we are Soepie and we make the very best vegetable soup there is. You can subscribe to us or just buy our soup online for quite a lot of money, try it now! We even have Soepie stations where you can quickly refill your cup. But forget that for a moment, because there are also Soepie Houses where you can relax, drop your children or give a presentation. You are immediately part of our community! Would you like a cap with our logo? #soepielife'

This is more or less the message with which Nio entered our market, and – strangely – not very many people seem to immediately want to embrace an unknown brand in this way. In the year that Nio has now been active in the Netherlands, they recorded 160 registrations. So from cars on the road, not from mocktails at their bar in Rotterdam. They report that their app has been downloaded 25,000 times.

But anyone who takes such a first step must persevere, and Nio has a long horizon. The Power Swap Stations are a good example: there are already 28 of them in Europe and after updates a battery change takes only 3 minutes. The brand is also gaining momentum in terms of model range. Their latest idea is this Nio ET5 Touring, which is immediately quite distinctive.

The ET5 Touring does not have much competition

Despite SUVs and crossovers, Europe's love for the station wagon is not over, but there are few brands that offer an electric one. Porsche, Opel/Peugeot, MG – then you've had them. There is plenty of room in between for a medium-sized semi-luxury case, and the Nio ET5 Touring is now claiming that spot.

With an engine on the front and rear axle, it has 490 hp and can tow 1,400 kilos. It goes from 0 to 100 in 4 seconds, just smooth enough for your commute. If you choose 19-inch wheels and the 100-kWh battery, you should be able to travel 560 kilometers on a charge. And in its trunk (with partitions and magnetic bag hooks) you can store 450 to 1,300 liters.

The cabin has been improved somewhat, but still has some sore points

Its interior looks calm and spacious. After complaints about the high front seats in the ET5 sedan, Nio immediately placed them lower for the Touring, and there is also enough headroom in the back due to the (electrochromatic) glass roof. There are some remarkable things, such as mirror controls on the steering wheel, window buttons that work the other way around and a storage compartment with a safe mode with password.

But the infotainment is clear (everything is in one home screen) and the interaction is easy, although the movements of assistant ball Nomi make more noise than road and wind. Furthermore, the tailgate opens so slowly that you wonder why you couldn't do that yourself while waiting.

How does station ET5 drive?

The chassis always remains quite soft – driving modes only affect power, steering and regeneration – causing the Touring to 'bobble' with its heavy weight in uneven corners. So it's not really sporty; quickly, and that is what counts in the tables. For the demanding rider, Nio will probably one day introduce a performance division, because that is in the European premium manual. The brand has already more than covered the obligatory long list of driving aids, with cameras and lidar and AI and sensors even in your floor mats.

The world needs more station wagons, so the Nio ET5 Touring is welcome. As usual with this brand, you can buy it with or without a battery or drive it via a subscription. In all cases it is German-pricey, and that remains a difficult factor in this soul-winning phase. Soupie?

Specifications of the Nio ET5 Touring 100 kWh (2024)

Engine

2 electric motors

490 hp

700 Nm

100 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.0 s

top speed 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

19.3 kWh/100 km A label

Range

560 km (WLTP)

Loading time

<9 hours at 11 kW

40 min. at 125 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

4,790×1,960x

1,499 mm (lxwxh)

2,888 mm (wheelbase)

2,210 kg

450 / 1,300 l (luggage)

Prices

€72,900 (NL)

nnb (B)