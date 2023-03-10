Petas explained, in an interview with the press, on Wednesday, that the import path is correct in all aspects, whether administrative or health, and stressed that the competent authorities are taking a set of measures to ensure respect for the health safety of imported materials..

The ships of the slaughtered cows, imported from Brazil, Uruguay and Spain, had arrived in the ports of Morocco in the middle of last February, in order to supply the local market and support the stability of red meat prices..

Last January, Morocco officially stopped importing cows and their meat from Britain and Northern Ireland after the emergence of “mad cow” cases in these two countries, while no decision was taken to suspend the import of cows from Brazil..

Health safety measures

In the midst of the imported calves controversy, the interests of the National Office for Health Safety (UNSA) confirmed that they have tightened control procedures on all live animals that are imported to verify their compliance with the safety standards in force in the Kingdom..

The office said in a statement that those procedures that take place at the border checkpoints are::

– Checking the health status of imported animals

–Examination of evidence and documents that show their health safety.

– An examination of her identity to ensure that she conforms to the standards adopted in Morocco.

The same source stressed that “only healthy animals are allowed to enter the national territory, where they are isolated in stables attached to the National Office for Health Safety, pending their being subjected again to monitoring by an accredited veterinarian and a special veterinary committee to supervise the quarantine process for these imported animals.”“.

consumer protection

A number of consumer rights advocates stress the necessity of respecting health safety conditions and careful tracking of the path of cows imported by Morocco, especially from countries that have detected cases of “mad cow disease”.“.

Bouazza Kharati, President of the Moroccan University for Consumer Protection, says that Morocco has not recorded, to date, any case of mad cow disease among the shipments it recently imported, whether from Brazil or any other country..

Al-Kharati adds, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia,” that the veterinary services of the National Office for Health Safety have gained significant experience in tracking and monitoring the safety of imported animals, since the emergence of mad cow disease in Europe..

The spokesman continues that these interests are working to move and monitor live animals directly from the exporting country before conducting an inspection at the border crossings of the Kingdom to verify their identity and safety, in order to protect the national livestock and the consumer from the effects of mad cow disease..

Al-Kharati points out the necessity of conducting laboratory analyzes on samples of imported beef immediately after slaughter and before allowing it to be directed to consumption..

face rising prices

Since February 3, Morocco has imported 3,890 heads of calves, after suspending the value-added tax in order to facilitate the supply of the local market with its needs of cows destined for slaughter..

The government is betting on importing 40,000 heads of cows before the month of Ramadan to cover needs and support the stability of the red meat market.

Abdelali Ramo, head of the Moroccan Association of Meat Wholesalers, says that the number of cows that have been imported to date remains insufficient to limit the price hike..

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Ramo attributes the stability of red meat prices in the recent period to the resort of a number of cattle and sheep breeders to directing these animals to slaughter for fear that prices will fall in bananas, with new measures taken to facilitate the import process..

The spokesman added, “The import of cows did not exceed 4,000,000 heads to date, while the goal was to reach 40,000 heads before the month of Ramadan, which is marked by a high demand for the consumption of red meat.””

Red meat production and consumption

The volume of red meat production in Morocco reached 606,000 tons in 2019, and the country has 184 urban slaughterhouses, 693 rural slaughterhouses, and 5 private slaughterhouses..

Red meat production in the Kingdom increased by 51 percent between 2008 and 2019, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture..

According to the same source, the average per capita consumption of red meat reached 17.2 kilograms per person, according to 2019 statistics.