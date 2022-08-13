The rapidly spreading monkeypox in Europe and the United States is behaving differently than in the past. The virus is endemic to Central and West Africa and for decades there have been sporadic cases among people handling infected animals and outbreaks have been self-limited. The virus has not undergone a transformation, the modes of transmission are consistent with what is known so far about monkeypox. What different the environment where it is spreading: monkeypox since May it is spreading mainly among men who have sex with menbut especially among men who have multiple sexual partners.