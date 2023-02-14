Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

No one knows exactly what the Argentine star, the legend Lionel Messi, of Paris Saint-Germain, thinks, whose contract expires a few months later at the end of this season 22/2023, after the negotiations between him and his club’s management were moving in a positive direction even before the World Cup. The latter in Qatar, the situation was completely different after the return of the “flea” carrying the championship trophy, and since then the negotiations stopped completely, and it became clear that Messi had apparently decided to end his adventure with the Parisian club, although he had not yet determined the direction he would go to, at a time when it ranged Speculation and expectations of most of the European media and press, between returning to his home and old club Barcelona, ​​​​or leaving for the American League to play for the Inter Miami team that co-owns veteran English star David Beckham, and may respond to the attractive contract for the Saudi Hilal, or detonate a big surprise by signing for another club. It is well known that Messi, who turns 36 on June 24, has the right since last January to negotiate with any other club, as long as his contract expires next summer.

There is a consensus of the Barca players and their technical staff, led by Xavi Hernandez, to strongly welcome Messi’s return, but the financial obstacles and the economic situation of the Catalan club govern this return, and make Juan Laporta, the club’s president, hesitant to start serious negotiations for the return of the “flea”.

And Spanish press sources stated that this return depends on great sacrifices on the part of Messi regarding his salary and his many other privileges.

Among the players who were surveyed regarding the return of the star, who won 7 golden balls, was the Uruguayan Ronald Araujo, the heart of the defense of the team, who said: We will be very happy with his return, and I personally hope with all my heart that this will happen, because I adore this legendary star. He added, saying: Messi’s return to Barca has a very special meaning, as he is the best player in the world, and we would be happy if he could reach an agreement with the club’s management, and if I were Matteo Alemani, “Barcelona’s sports director,” he would not have missed the opportunity to return Messi to his first home and the club in which he was made. its history.

Messi had witnessed a lackluster first season with Saint-Germain, and he needed a long time to adapt and harmonize with French football, the League “League Anne” and life in general in Paris, while his second season 2023/22 witnessed remarkable brilliance, in which he regained his high level and contributed strongly to the team’s positive results. Whether by scoring goals or making them.

On the other hand, the Catalan club witnessed a complex situation at all levels after Messi’s departure to Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021, and Xavi Hernandez suffered a lot in order to build a team capable of competing in all tournaments, and succeeded in making a number of super deals, which put the team back on the right path, He won the Spanish Super Cup this season and leads the La Liga championship, beating his arch-rival Real Madrid, and begins “tomorrow” the journey to search for a new title when he plays the 16th round match in the European League “Europa League” against Manchester United.