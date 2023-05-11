He lupus It is a chronic autoimmune disease that can affect various organs of the human body.

It’s important to be Alert to symptoms that may indicate their presencesince the sooner it is detected, the better the treatment will be to control the disease.

The most common symptoms experienced by patients with lupus erythematosus They are tiredness, weight loss, prolonged fever, pain and inflammation of the joints and skin, as well as inflammation of the heart, lungs and kidneys.

As for the skin, the best-known lesion of lupus is the “butterfly-wing erythema”, It manifests with a redness and rash on the skin on the cheeks and nose. However, the skin lesions in lupus can appear anywhere on the body and generally do not cause discomfort.

On the other hand, lupus can inflame the lining membranes of the heart. and from the lungs, causing pericarditis and pleurisy, respectively. Both processes have similar symptoms, such as chest pain and fever.

As for the kidneys, the most frequent lesion is inflammation, which increases urea in the blood and can manifest with the appearance of protein or blood in the urine. Although kidney damage is asymptomatic, it can sometimes manifest as tiredness or high blood pressure.

As for the brain, it’s hard to know how often it’s affected in lupus. However, patients with lupus are more sensitive to infections and may experience antiphospholipid syndrome, characterized by the appearance of thrombosis, recurrent miscarriages, and hematological changes associated with the presence of antiphospholipid antibodies.

Although there is no cure for lupus, it can be controlled with drugs that can regulate the immune system and curb inflammation.

In addition, new biological therapies have opened up new treatment pathways that improve the quality of life of patients.

In summary, it is important to be alert to the symptoms of lupus erythematosus and see a doctor in case of presenting any of them. An early diagnosis can make a difference in the control of this chronic autoimmune disease.