In addition to reviews from the Italian and international press for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD the analysis of the technical sector of the game by Digital Foundrywho generally promoted this conversion from 3DS to Nintendo Switch with flying colors.
The biggest difference concerns the resolution of the game, given that it goes from 240p in the original version to 720p in portable mode and 1080p when connected to the Nintendo Switch dock, employing among other things an excellent anti-alising filter. The framerate, on the other hand, does not go beyond 30 fps, but compared to what we saw on 3DS it is rock solid and shows no signs of drops of any kind.
A great job
In addition to the changes to resolution and framerate, the Tantalus team, the studio responsible for this remastered version, has made graphic upgrades in various areas and substantially increased the polygonal count, reworked lighting, textures, shadows.
The overall result for Digital Foundry’s tech enthusiasts is excellent, considering the starting point, so much so that they define it as one of the games with “the best image quality that we saw on Nitnendo Switch”, although clearly not being a real remake, it is not comparable to Luigi’s Mansion 3.
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will be available in stores in physical format and on the eShop in digital format starting from Thursday 27 June. If you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our review of this remake.
#Luigis #Mansion #fare #Nintendo #Switch #Heres #Digital #Foundrys #verdict
Leave a Reply