In addition to reviews from the Italian and international press for Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD the analysis of the technical sector of the game by Digital Foundrywho generally promoted this conversion from 3DS to Nintendo Switch with flying colors.

The biggest difference concerns the resolution of the game, given that it goes from 240p in the original version to 720p in portable mode and 1080p when connected to the Nintendo Switch dock, employing among other things an excellent anti-alising filter. The framerate, on the other hand, does not go beyond 30 fps, but compared to what we saw on 3DS it is rock solid and shows no signs of drops of any kind.