Salah exited the first half of the match, which was held on Saturday, before being followed by defense chief Van Dijk, in two disturbing scenes, two weeks before the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

But the “Anfield Watch” website, which specializes in the “Reds”, confirmed that Liverpool are “confident” that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will avoid serious injuries, after their exit on Saturday.

Salah was discharged due to pain in the adductor muscle, while Van Dijk was discharged after an “uncomfortable feeling” in the knee.

According to the site, none of the players were sent to undergo examinations on Sunday, which means that Liverpool are optimistic about their condition.

Only if Salah or Van Dijk’s pain persists will a medical examination be conducted.

The site indicated that it is unlikely that the two players’ injury problems will continue, but they may be rested against Southampton in the English Premier League, on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool will face its opponent, Real Madrid, after 13 days, at Saint-Denis Stadium in Paris.