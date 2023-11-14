Messi with the Copa América

Against Brazil, in the Maracaná itself and to break the 28-year drought without titles for the Argentine team… that whole team took a giant weight off their shoulders, but above all Messi, the flag of the “Albiceleste” team. pic.twitter.com/dGsuOuKSM6

— 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) May 22, 2023