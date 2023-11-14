After the match against Uruguay for the fifth date of the South American Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, Canada and the United States, the Argentine team, current world champion, will face none other than Brazil on Brazilian soil, in one of the great classics of the world.
Lionel Messi, top figure of the team led by Lionel Scaloni, has faced the “Verdeamarelha”, five-time World Cup champion, on different occasions, with ambiguous results. We go over all the details.
It is that acting for the Major the best player on the planet They won five, lost six and drew two among the 13 historical matches against the classic rival.
However, the six goals scored against the Brazilians They point out that the Rosario star converts almost once every two matches, a more than acceptable average, although they do not translate into favorable results, at least in the historical record that began in 2006.
That first match was in a friendly played at the Emirates Stadium. That afternoon in London, Alfio Basile’s team was beaten 3-0 and the jewel of Barcelona, who started and played the 90 minutes, failed to hit the nets.
The first two matches were defeats 3-0, the first in the year just mentioned, at the Emirates Stadium, and the second in the remembered final of the 2007 Copa América.
The third was the first and only draw: 0-0 as a visitor in the South American Qualifiers towards the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. In the second leg of that classification, Argentina fell 3-1 at the Gigante de Arroyito, where the “10” could not appear to solve the problems of the team led by Maradona.
In his fifth match, a friendly played at the end of 2010 in Doha, came the first cry: Agonizingly, the “10” invented a masterful play from right to left and defined a cross to give Argentina the 1-0 victory.
The most outstanding match of the “Flea” individually against Brazil was undoubtedly the one in New Jerseyin its sixth against this rival. Messi signed a hat trick in Argentina’s 4-3 victory, with the last goal, to turn history around, remembered by the work of art that was born in the right sector at the height of midfield. Unforgettable.
Post World Cup 2014, Defeat returned: 2-0 for Brazil thanks to Diego Tardelli’s double. For the Qualifiers heading to the 2018 World Cup in Russia,Messi faced Brazil again, this time at Mineiraowith another 3-0 against, but was reunited with victory in the 2017 friendly played in Australia, with a goal from Gabriel Mercado, in the team led by Sampaoli.
On November 15, 2019, they crossed paths again in another friendly in Saudi Arabia. From a penalty, he scored the only goal of the match and reached his fifth victory against Brazil.
The most important match against Brazil and one of the most significant of your career?? On July 10, 2021, the 28-year drought without titles for the Argentine National Team was broken with a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa América played at the Maracaná. Leo couldn’t score (the goal was from Di María), but it mattered little.
|
DATE
|
GAME
|
COMPETENCE
|
MESSI’S GOALS
|
09/2/2006
|
BRA 3-0 ARG
|
Friendly
|
0
|
07/15/2007
|
BRA 3-0 ARG
|
Copa América Final
|
0
|
06/18/2008
|
BRA 0-0 ARG
|
2010 World Ranking
|
0
|
09/05/2009
|
ARG 1-3 BRA
|
2010 World Ranking
|
0
|
11/17/2010
|
BRA 0-1 ARG
|
Friendly
|
1
|
06/09/2012
|
ARG 4-3 BRA
|
Friendly
|
3
|
10/11/2014
|
BRA 2-0 ARG
|
Friendly
|
0
|
10/11/2016
|
BRA 3-0 ARG
|
World Ranking 2018
|
0
|
06/09/2017
|
BRA 0-1 ARG
|
Friendly
|
0
|
07/02/2019
|
BRA 2-0 ARG
|
America Cup
|
0
|
11/15/2019
|
ARG 1-0 BRA
|
Friendly
|
1
|
07/10/2021
|
ARG 1-0 BRA
|
Copa América Final
|
0
|
11/17/2021
|
ARG 0-0 BRA
|
World Classification 2022
|
0
