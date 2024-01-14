One of the most impressive science fiction sagas in all of history is, without a doubt, 'Back to the Future'. The story follows the adventures of Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, a 17-year-old boy who is friends with scientist Emmett Brown, nicknamed 'Doc'. The latter invents a time machine and both use it to travel to the future and the past. In this way, they alter the course of the present.

The first of the 3 installments in total was released on December 26, 1985, directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by the acclaimed Steven Spielberg. However, one of the characters that caught the attention was Lorraine McFly, played by the actress Lea Thompson, who captivated thousands of fans of that time with her majestic beauty. Now, many wonder what this cinematographic figure looks like today, almost 37 years after the release of 'Back to the Future'. Here we tell you.

Trailer for 'Back to the Future I'

What does Lea Thompson, the actress who played Lorraine McFly in 'Back to the Future', look like today?

Lorraine McFly (Lea Thompson) was, in fiction, the mother of Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox). Currently, she is 62 years old, since she was born on May 31, 1961. She is married to film director Howard Deutch, with whom she fell in love during the filming of the film 'A Classy Wonder' in 1987. As a result of this love, has two daughters, Madelyn and Zoey. Today, she is still a relevant figure in the world of film and television. She appears like this in 2023.

This is what Lea Thompson looked like at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards. Photo: celebmafia See also Britney Spears: “I felt like I was living on the edge of the cliff”

In what films and series has Lea Thompson participated?

In 2021, she was part of the film 'Mark, Mary & Some Other People' and is currently preparing for a new production scheduled for next year, of which Lea Thompson will be a part. The actress has an impressive resume with her first notable role in the film 'The Hero' (1983), along with Tom Cruise, followed by work in 'Red Dawn' (1984) and 'Jóvenes locos' (1984). However, she achieved fame with her active participation in the 3 installments of 'Back to the Future'.

Christopher Lloyd, Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson and 'Back to the Future' villain Thomas Wilson got together in 2023. Photo: Variety

Her most recent work on television was in 2020, in which she made a cameo as herself in one of the episodes of 'The George Lucas Talk Show'. Additionally, Lea Thompson also works as a filmmaker.