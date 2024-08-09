How does Kena: Bridge of the Spirits run on Xbox Series X|S? There are now just a few days left until the launch of Ember Labs’ title on the Microsoft console and many are asking themselves this very question.

So ElAnalistaDeBits thought to respond by making a classic comparison video and putting all the versions of the game side by side. Well, Xbox Series S owners will be surprised by the quality mode, which reaches 2160p at 30 fps even on the budget console from the Redmond house, as well as on other systems.

Of course, the price to pay is represented by slightly less sharp textures and the Lack of a 60fps performance mode on Series Spresent instead on PS5 and Xbox Series X, in this case with a target of 1800p. Needless to say, on PC there are no such limitations, provided that you have a certain level configuration.

Xbox Series S also wins on the loading front, recording a lower value than all the other platforms, whereas the shadow comparison confirms the use of less sophisticated effects. The frame rate, on the other hand, is very solid, for both modes and on all consoles.