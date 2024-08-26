James rodriguez He returned to Europe after his short stay in the Sao Paulo, Brazil, after a turbulent departure from a team where he arrived as a star and left under criticism from those around him and from several fans.

According to the criteria of

Rayo Vallecano opened the door for the Colombian to be in Madrid, a city that he knows perfectly after his time there Real Madrid. James has achieved his first objective, which was to reach one of the five ‘big leagues’ of the Old Continent, now he must demonstrate on the field that his game is intact.

Iñigo Pérez and James Rodríguez. Photo:EFE and Rayo Vallecano Share

“It is a great joy to return to La Liga. It is incredible to be in a club like Rayo, which is also historic. I really want to do well… I always have that responsibility wherever I go because I am a player who likes to win and I hope I can do things well in this important year for this beautiful club. I really want to be able to dream and do great things,” said James upon his arrival.

James Rodriguez, an important piece

The scheme of the Rayo Vallecano can help the Colombian shine, after the stellar performance in the Copa América with the Colombian National Team. Coach Inigo Perez plays with a 4-2-3-1, that is where the midfielder fits perfectly.

James Rodriguez He would occupy the position of midfielder, in which he played the last match Oscar Trejo behind striker Randy Nketa, a position very similar to the one he occupied in the Copa América.

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE / Rayo Vallecano Share

The tactical idea of ​​the Spanish coach is to have a mobile ’10’, who carries the ball to the attack and links the defenders with the forwards, the Cucuteño would be that ideal player to take the strings of a Rayo Vallecano which comes from tying the last date against Getafe and this Tuesday they face Barcelona.

According to a graph designed by the page Sofascore Regarding James Rodriguez’s performance this year, his tendency is to move through the center of the field and drop to one of the sides to present himself as a receiver.

The 33-year-old from Cúcuta tends to play on the right flank, where he has more range and vision of the game, a detail that could be key to earning a starting spot under Pérez.

James Rodriguez Photo:Sofascore Share

“He is a very important player in the world of football and he has recently demonstrated this in the America’s Cup… I don’t want any player to feel like he has the role of substitute or starter. I know where each player performs best and tactical nuances are made regarding the rivals. But I want everyone to feel like a starter before each match,” said the coach about James before your arrival.

James Rodríguez could fit perfectly into that 4-2-3-1 system, playing a similar role to the one he does with the Colombian national team, but he must feel more involved in defense and comply with the high pressure that is handled in the Spanish League.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS