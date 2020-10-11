People’s Artist of Russia Ivan Krasko contracted COVID-19. On October 3 and 5, the actor played at the V. F. Komissarzhevskaya Theater, and on October 6 he was diagnosed with the disease.

“They called from the theater and said that my participation in this cholera had been confirmed,” Krasko said.

The day before, the actor passed tests for coronavirus. The first test was negative and the second positive. According to the artist, he did not have any serious signs of the disease, there was only weakness, apathy and lack of appetite.

“I feel such heaviness, weakness appeared. It was then that I believed in all these infectious cases. Doctors then additionally came home to examine. They offered to put me in the hospital, but I tell them that no, guys, you won’t be able to do this, ”the actor said in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda.

How does Krasko feel?

Now Krasko feels well, he refused hospitalization. The actor hopes to return to work in the theater soon. He is currently taking his prescribed medications and has quit smoking cigarettes. According to the artist, the cause of the disease was a decrease in immunity during his stay in self-isolation.

“For half a year because of the virus, we didn’t do a damn thing, God, my God! I thought that I would forget how to play, but no – everything seemed to be normal. But the overrun still happened. It was then that the infection pecked me, the dog! ” – added Krasko.

The actor also noted that the diagnosis of COVID-19 was confirmed by several more artists and theater employees. Previously, Krasko planned to celebrate his 90th birthday and 55th anniversary of his creative activity on the stage of the V.F.Komissarzhevskaya Academic Drama Theater, but the coronavirus ruined these plans. On September 23, he was supposed to play one of his most striking roles – Sanin in the psychological drama “Satisfy My Sorrows …”, but the performance was canceled due to the artists’ illness.

Krasko received the title of People’s Artist of Russia in 1992. In 2010, he was awarded the Order of Honor, as well as the Golden Soffit, the Highest Theater Prize of St. Petersburg, and in 2018 the actor received the Golden Mask award for his outstanding contribution to the development of theatrical art.