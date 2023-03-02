In four articles published in the magazine “Nature”the team of the dart mission of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has confirmed the feasibility of redirect nearby objects to planet Earthsuch as asteroids, as a measure of planetary defense.

It was on September 26, 2022 when the DART test was launched (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) of the US space agency, this being the first attempt to launch a spacecraft for intentionally crashing into a comet and, thus, divert it so that it does not represent a danger to Earth.

It was thus that the NASA spacecraft collided with a small asteroid called “Dimorphos”which orbited around a larger asteroid called “Didymos”. The foregoing despite the fact that neither of the two rocky bodies represented a threat to our planet, although they represent similar celestial bodies that one day may approach and put the planet at risk. Land.

“We still can’t stop hurricanes or earthquakes, but we have learned that we can avoid an asteroid impact with enough time, warning and resources,” he said. Derek Richardsonhead of the DART research task force and professor of astronomy at the University of Maryland (UMD).

It was thanks to the principal investigator Tony Farnham that the calculations of the geometric conditions and the dimensions necessary to accurately interpret the observations of the event could be obtained.

Using information from spacecraft engineers and the Didymos Asteroid Navigation and Optical Reconnaissance Camera (DRACO), which Farnham helped determine what the DART spacecraft was observing in space as it approached Dimorphos.

“When it comes to observations of a spacecraft, we need to know where it is in space relative to the asteroid, the Sun and the Earth, and where it is looking at each moment.”

We recommend you read:

For their part, the NASA research team pointed out that DART was not the only source of impetus in the impact of Dimorphos, since an additional push was caused by the violent ejections of debris when the spacecraft collided with the comet.