During daylight hours, these tiny frogs spend their time under the leaves of trees, and at this point, their green shapes do not cast a shadow, making them invisible to potential predators.. Their bodies may also turn reddish-brown when they wake up and move around.

But these glass frogs are able to be transparent at night, by hiding nearly 90 percent of their red blood cells, by hiding the colored areas of their body, inside the liver, according to the study published in the journal “Science”.

“When they’re transparent, it’s for their safety,” said Duke University biomedical engineer and study co-author Jungye Yao. “When they’re awake, they can actively evade predators, but when they’re asleep and more vulnerable, they’ve adapted (by becoming transparent) to stay hidden.”“.

Scientists used light imaging and ultrasound technology to see how frogs do this, and found that they are able to “accumulate or hide approximately 90 percent of the red blood cells in the liver while they sleep.”.

He added, “Otherwise, the blood that flows through their bodies will reveal them because of its color,” pointing out that frogs “can contract and press on most of their internal organs to bring them together.”

“The study beautifully explains how glass frogs mask blood in the liver to maintain transparency,” Juan Manuel Guayasamín, a biologist at the University of San Francisco in Quito, Ecuador, who was not involved in the study, told The Associated Press. But understanding how they managed to accomplish this work is still somewhat ambiguous, according to the British Daily Mail.

For most animals, having too little oxygen circulating in the blood for several hours would be fatal, and blood too concentrated would lead to fatal clotting. However, frogs are able to survive.

The researchers believe that future studies on this type could yield information for the development of anticoagulant drugs.