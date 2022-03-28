Hello, I hope you are well, thanks for being here, I hope that everything you do is the best for your life.

March 26, my birthday, my parents excited for this day, I wake up and I feel strange, and I begin to question the direction my life is going, (although you have to imagine that I am still very young), for me it is time to reflect, and thank.

To whom I thank, my family, my mother and my father for caring so much about me, my friends for being able to be with me and continue with me since we started college and some since we were in high school, my girlfriend for being there for me, and to all those who congratulated me.

And I ponder the following:

I am 21 years old and I am in my 3rd year of medicine, I have a lot to be thankful for the support I have received and I have to keep making an effort, not to disappoint and respect the great effort they make.

My parents work hard to give me the future I want and it’s up to me to get there.

Without a doubt, the support of your friends is something so significant in your life.

The love in your life also gives you motivation, I thank God for giving me a partner who helps me in my student life.

Without a doubt, it was a great birthday, because I am writing this to you, because you have become someone with whom I share my opinions and now I share this thought with you.

Without a doubt try to be happy doing what you do and always try to smile despite everything, I’ll write to you next week.