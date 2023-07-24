football legend Lionel Messi made history Friday when he stepped onto the field for the first time as a member of the intermiami, marking the beginning of an intriguing new chapter in the Argentine’s 20-year career.

His move from Europe, the epicenter of club soccer, to South Florida, a relative haven for the world’s most popular and watched sport, was heralded as a coup for USA.

(Messi and the vomit that nobody saw: they reveal an unexpected video of his debut at Inter Miami) (Lionel Messi: unusual message from former president Ernesto Samper and his arrival in Miami)

A lot of money

There is no doubt that this is the case, but Latin America could also benefit greatly. Expectations could not be higher for the Major League Soccer, or MLS, as the US men’s professional league is known.

The arrival of one of the best soccer players in history, if not the best, has already paid dividends for the sport in the US.

An agreement with the Uefa de Europa will offer new events between the two most successful regions for international soccer, beginning with the Finalíssima that was played in London last year.

Photo: Instagram @leomessi.

And the Libertadores Cup this year offers more than $207 million in prizes, 21 percent more than in 2022, thanks to the sale of more lucrative broadcast rights.

The top

Sure, the number is small compared to the $2 billion that the European Champions League doles out, but it’s important for clubs that generally have limited resources.

And they can buy more stars because MLS regulations advise that teams can use the funds to sign a new player as long as his salary and acquisition costs are higher than the Maximum Charge of the Salary Budget, which in this case is $5,210,000 this season.

(Colombia team receives a strong blow before the debut in the Women’s World Cup) (Kylian Mbappé: unexpected and incredible decision by PSG about his future)