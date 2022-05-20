One of the most difficult tasks for those responsible for economy of each country, is knowing how to control the inflation and prevent it from increasing so that it does not hit the pockets of citizens, especially those with low salaries.

What does it consist of?

The inflation It is nothing more than a phenomenon that is observed in the economy of a country and is related to the disorderly increase in the prices of most of the goods and services that are traded in its markets, for a prolonged period of time.

When there is inflation in an economy, it is very difficult to manage our income, plan a trip, pay our debts or invest in something profitable, since the prices, which were a reference to allocate our money in the best possible way, are distorted.

It no longer yields the money

At the moment it is presented, then we realize that the amount of money that we had been managing for a long time, we no longer have enough to buy the same as before and this situation affects us all: be it housewives, employees, producers, savers, investors, businessmen, etc. Of course, those most affected are those with the least money and access to financial services.

We recommend you read:

According to Bank of Mexico (Banxico), there are several causes that can trigger this inflationary phenomenon. However, the main one is generated by excess money circulating in the hands of the population, who, feeling they have more resources, increase their spending, generating a greater demand for goods and services in the community. economy when the country’s productive capacity is unable to cover it, causing shortages and price increases.

Product prices have to do with supply and demand.