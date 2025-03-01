For many women, gynecological health is deeply linked to their identity and daily well -being. However, there are interventions that continue to generate doubts and fears due to erroneous beliefs and social stigmas. A clear example is the hysterectomyone of the most common gynecological surgeries worldwide, which still causes concerns that go beyond the physical. Therefore, it is essential to understand its nature and dismantle the myths that surround it, in order to humanize the experience and provide greater security.

Hysterectomy is a surgery in which the uterus is extracted. It can be total, if both body and cervix, or subtotal are removed, if only the uterine body is extracted. In some cases, the fallopian tubes are also removed, while the extraction of the ovaries depends on the age of the patient or the presence of ovarian diseases. This procedure is recommended to treat benign problems such as MIAS, endometriosis or abundant bleeding, as well as certain types of cancer. It is also considered a definitive option for women who no longer want to have children or when hormonal treatments are not effective or tolerated.

Clarify doubts and adjust fears with the gynecologist reduces stress and improves adherence to the recommendations prior to the operation.

Meritxell Gracia, Gynecology Professional of the Clinic Barcelona Hospital





Types of surgery and previous preparation



The intervention can be done in two ways. The vaginal route, which avoids incisions in the abdomen, is used, for example, in cases of uterine prolapse. This problem is more common in women who have had several births, who experience menopause (due to the decrease in estrogen) or who make great physical efforts. Symptoms include a feeling of heaviness in the pelvis, lumbar pain and, sometimes, urinary incontinence. On the other hand, there is the abdominal route, which can be performed by open surgery (with a broader incision) or through minimally invasive techniques, such as laparoscopy or robotic surgery. The latter usually facilitate faster recovery.

Given the complexity of the intervention, a period of preparation is necessary that includes blood tests, cardiological tests and an anesthetic evaluation. Dr. Meritxell Gracia, Gynecology Specialist at the Gynecology Service of the Clinic Barcelona Hospitalunderlines the importance of addressing both physical and emotional health before surgery. “It is essential to abandon toxic habits such as tobacco and alcohol, optimize food and control diseases such as hypertensionthe diabetes wave obesity. In addition, clarify doubts and adjust fears with the gynecologist reduces stress and improves adhesion to recommendations prior to the operation. ”

Weight increase is not directly related to hysterectomy, but could be in relation to hormonal changes in case of removal of ovaries (ooforectomy).

Meritxell Gracia, Gynecology Professional of the Clinic Barcelona Hospital





In general, surgery is performed with general anesthesia, although in some cases, especially when the vaginal route is used, locoregional anesthesia is chosen. After the intervention, the recovery begins with a few hours of rest, followed by the progressive reintroduction of fluids and foods. The hospitalization time varies according to the technique used: in most cases, the discharge occurs in one or two days if the surgery is vaginal or laparoscopic, while, if the open abdominal route is used, a longer hospital recovery time may be necessary. In later weeks, rest is recommended and avoid intense physical efforts. In some cases, pelvic soil physiotherapy can be a useful tool to strengthen muscles and improve recovery. If ovaries are not extracted, hormonal production is maintained until natural menopause, although menstruation ceases definitively.

Risks and benefits of intervention



Hysterectomy is considered a safe procedure, with a very low incidence of serious complications. In spite of this, Gracia highlights the importance of informing about possible risks, such as postoperative bleeding, infections in the urinary wound or tract and, less frequently, injuries in nearby organs. Thanks to current minimally invasive techniques, in most cases, associated mortality remains below 1%. Approximately four weeks after surgery, many patients can resume a good part of their daily activities.

Most women report improvements in their sexual life, especially if surgery has solved the conditions that previously caused excess bleeding and pain.

Meritxell Gracia, Gynecology Professional of the Clinic Barcelona Hospital





One of the main concerns about hysterectomy is related to femininity and sexuality. According to Dr. Gracia, there is the confusion of associating the removal of the uterus with the loss of hormonal function and sexual pleasure, when in reality “most women report improvements in their sexual life, especially if surgery has solved the conditions that previously caused excess bleeding and pain.” In this way, intervention does not directly affect sexual pleasure or cause menopause, unless the ovaries are also removed. Another frequent concern is the possible weight gain. However, Gracia clarifies that “it is not directly related to hysterectomy, but could be related to hormonal changes in case of removal of ovaries (ooforectomy).”

Gracia emphasizes that, first of all, “it is essential to promote the expression of concerns and provide the necessary guidance for the patient to understand the long -term benefits of surgery.” With adequate medical indication and integral physical and emotional preparation, hysterectomy can become a positive step towards the health of many women. Taking care of gynecological health is ultimately guaranteeing a better quality of life and a healthier relationship with the body itself.