It is easy to notice in Spain these days the consequences of extreme heat. We feel that it robs us of sleep, we hear that it fuels fires and we know that it can cause death. But in what other ways does it influence us? Below, we explore the data and research-proven effects of high temperatures, from crankiness in traffic jams to slowing the global economy.

Its consequences are increasingly important: “Managing climate change requires a quantitative understanding of how different investments today can affect economic and social possibilities in the future”, explain Tamma Carleton and Solomon Hsiang of the University of California, Berkeley.

With the heat we are more violent

It is something that has been measured. When the temperature rises, microaggressions increase, from the insults on Twitter, already mentioned, to the honking in traffic jams. The Article The classic horn was an experiment carried out in the 1980s in Phoenix, Arizona: an accomplice of the researchers caused 75 small traffic jams by leaving her car stopped in front of a green light. What were the cars behind? They almost always blew, but on the hottest days they blew twice as much.

High temperatures are also associated with serious crimes. Heat waves coincide with spikes in murders, rapes, robberies, and assaults. In United States, for instanceon days with temperatures 5 or 10 degrees above normal, violent events increase between 5% and 10%.



In addition, there are data that proves that heat pushes to war. In Africa, and in tropical regions generally, civil conflicts and local outbreaks of violence can increase between 40% and 50% in exceptionally hot seasons. The causal mechanism is not clear, but one thinks, for example, of material drivers: in subsistence or agriculture-dependent economies, a bad harvest can destabilize governments or stir up a latent conflict.



There is a fear that violence will increase due to global warming, in poor countries and in rich ones. This is how three scientists expressed themselves, in the unmistakable language of academics, in a job of Science of 2013: “Each change of one standard deviation towards a warmer climate increases the frequency of interpersonal violence by 4% and intragroup conflicts by 14%”. They then explained that by 2050 a warming of “between 2 and 4 standard deviations” is expected, that is, an increase of up to 16% in violence between people and 56% in conflicts.

deaths are increasing

Spain has had three weeks of extreme heat, and statistical models of the Carlos III Health Institute attribute between 1,500 and 2,000 deaths to this wave. These are hard numbers to pin down. but the link is clearly established: extreme temperatures —high or low— increase mortality. In Delhi, deaths rise 3% for every grade above 20; and in the United States, the days that register more than 32 grows by 2%.



In these spikes in mortality there may be deaths from different causes. For example, there may be victims of poor air quality, which often coincides with the heat. Other deaths may be attributable to heat, but indirectly, as a driving distraction contributed to by heat. And there will also be deaths caused directly by high temperatures: if the body is unable to thermoregulate, death can occur.

Heat is particularly dangerous for the elderly. A study in German residences, he observed that mortality shot up to 62% on days when the ambient temperature exceeded 34 degrees. Sometimes the heat advances deaths that would still occur, but days later, so that heat waves are followed by a period with fewer deaths than normal, which is known as harvest effect.

On the positive side, heat-related deaths can be prevented. In the United States, mortality from extreme heat was reduced by 80% throughout the 20th century, thanks to the massive adoption of air conditioning. The same is observed in Spain: the increase in deaths during a heat wave is now much lower than what was recorded in the 1980s and 1990s.



Heat brings worse harvests

A recent and surprising finding has been that temperature affects crops more than rainfall. Ultra-hot days sink crop yields in Europe, Africa, or Southeast Asia. In USAan entire day at 35 or 40 degrees is associated with losses of between 5% and 7% of the yield of a corn field.

According to various analyzesIf climate change continues its trajectory, by 2100 crops could be cut in half in yield.



With the heat the economy cools down (and with the cold too)

There is an ideal temperature for economic activity: 13 degrees. According to research published in Nature in 2015, a country maximizes its growth with this annual average, which is more or less that of France. If the temperature drops, the economy slows down; if it goes up, it slows down even more. The effect had been seen in less developed countries, but is now known to occur in rich ones as well.

Other study in the United States he quantified it in detail: how much does a weekday with temperatures above 30 degrees cost a county? About 20 dollars (19.5 euros) per person in lost productivity. Each degree above 15 begins to subtract, to the point that a day with an average of 30 degrees — very hot — lowers the annual income for that day by a quarter. Contrary to what has happened with mortality, in this case there has been no improvement since 1969: the effect of heat on the economy has remained unchanged.



The researchers link the economic slowdown to bad harvests, but also to another clue: You may work fewer hours and people may be less productive when a scorching sun goes down.

Less work and worse work and school performance

The heat prevents some people from working. For example, Americans with professions exposed to heat – such as agriculture, mining or transportation – reduce their workdays by 70 minutes on days when the sun is hotter, according to time use surveys.

In other tasks, what can happen is that it spreads less, because excessive heat reduces concentration. A University of Chicago study analyzed the effect of temperature on the results of school exams and concluded that on days above 26 degrees the grades worsen. Interestingly, it happened on the math tests, but not on the reading tests. One possible explanation, the authors point out, is that “to solve mathematical problems we use different functions of the brain —and high temperatures do not affect all of them equally.”

Other collection of reports confirms that there is an optimal temperature for classrooms: it is estimated that reducing it by 10 degrees, from 30 to 20, can improve performance on tasks relevant to learning by 20%.

Fewer births and more hospitalizations

Heat can also alter sexual behaviors and the fertility rate of a country. A study who analyzed 70 years of births in the United States found that nine months after an extremely hot day the number of births is reduced. This could occur, the authors suggest, because of the effects of heat on fertility and the fetus, or because conception is delayed to cooler days. The effect is compensated in the following months, but not always, so that global warming could disrupt the birth rate of the next century.



High temperatures especially affect the health of children and the elderly, as revealed by the data on thousands of hospital admissions. A report made in london found a direct relationship between extreme heat and increased respiratory and kidney disease for those over 75 and those under five. In urban environments, moreover, the air quality worsens at the same time, which also causes hospitalizations.

Further south, in tropical countries, heat and humidity are affecting the dynamics of diseases transmitted by insect bites. In areas where dengue or malaria is spread, extreme temperatures and variations in the rainy season make it difficult for mosquitoes to reproduce, which sometimes slows down the disease. In other cases, those changes do the opposite, as suggested by other studies: spread these deadly diseases to areas of the tropics where they were not present.