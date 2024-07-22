Washington DC, USA.- After President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic Party nomination, questions have focused on his electoral viability and how he might fare against former President Donald Trump.

In recent polls, Harris is, on average, within two percentage points of Trump nationally, 46 to 48 percent.

That represents an improvement over Biden’s standing in the race, where he was 3 percentage points behind Trump in the polling average, 47 to 44 percent.

In recent polls of key states, conducted before Biden announced he was dropping out of the presidential race and completed before the assassination attempt on Trump, Harris trailed by just one percentage point in the key state of Pennsylvania in a hypothetical matchup with Trump. And she won by a more comfortable five percentage points in Virginia, a state where Biden only held a very narrow lead.

In both states, Harris performed slightly better than Biden among Black voters, younger voters and women — all groups Democrats need to succeed this fall. And, crucially, those are groups where Biden appeared to be losing ground.

As recently as April, Harris was polling substantially behind Biden, but she has gained ground in recent polls.

At the same time, more and more Democrats had said they wanted Biden to step aside. In an AP-NORC poll conducted July 11-15, nearly two-thirds of Democrats said they wanted the president to step aside and allow the party to choose a different candidate. On Sunday, their wish came true.