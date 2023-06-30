According to the official website of golden boyhis “famous panel” “has not misjudged a winner over the years.”
The likes of Wayne Rooney (2004 Golden Boy winner), Lionel Messi (2005) and Sergio Agüero (2007) serve as potent examples of prodigious young talents who became major stars. But it would take a very generous assessment of careers. de Anderson (2008) or Alexandre Pato (2009) to suggest that the Golden Boy panel has a 100% hit rate.
Billed as “Europe’s most innovative award” (again, by its own publication), the Golden Boy highlights the best male player to ply his trade at one of Europe’s highest under-21 levels each year.
Here’s everything you need to know about how the famous judges arrive at their supposedly foolproof decision.
Austrian champions RB Salzburg boast the most nominees of any club in Europe, with as many as five players on their books when the long list of 100 players was revealed in June.
Arguably the highest-rated member of that up-and-coming quintet, however, Benjamin Sesko will join sister club RB Leipzig during the summer transfer window.
Here is the full list of Golden Boy nominees:
Prolific scouts Brighton have four players on the roster. A total of 13 are under contract at a Premier League club, more than any other division in Europe. Ligue 1, which carries the slogan ‘the League of Talents’, is the only other top flight with double digits of nominees (ten).
Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham, from Bayern Munich, recently arrived after agreeing a transfer of 103 million euros to Real Madrid, are two of the favorites to snatch the golden gong. The current holder, Gavi, is also in contention to claim the prize from him.
After two decades of relying solely on received wisdom from international journalists, the Golden Boy has an element of statistical analysis during the 2023 iteration of the award.
Initially created by the Italian sports newspaper Tuttosport, the Golden Boy partnered with Football Benchmark. The self-described “home of soccer business data” focuses primarily on the financial side of the game (player market value, club revenue, etc.), but has branched out to give Golden Boy a statistical flavor.
The long list of 100 players was drawn up exclusively according to Football Benchmark’s “humanized algorithm”. FB ranked all eligible players based on three aspects; sports performance, playing time and club strength before taking into account any participation in the national team or in a European club competition.
The end result was a number, between 1 and 100, called the “Golden Boy rating.” Musiala posted the highest Golden Boy rating of 98.3, closely followed by Bellingham (95) and Gavi (93).
There aren’t many details on how FB arrived at this single number that supposedly sums up the myriad of qualities in a player. It’s always dangerous to combine too much information: FB vaguely reveals that they took into consideration “passing, tackling, scoring efficiency, creativity, etc” – especially when judging players in all positions on the field and from 22 different leagues.
However, the 100 names spit out of this black box are all up for grabs in the first round of voting. A month before the awards ceremony in December, the long list is pared down to the 20 most popular players along with five “wild cards.”
The final decision is made by the aforementioned panel of 50 journalists. The exact identity of these writers is not revealed, but they are said to have “20 years of experience” and come from publications in England, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Switzerland.
Tuttosport editor-in-chief Guido Vaciago loftily introduced the new system as a combination of “human intelligence and expertise with technological perfection.”
