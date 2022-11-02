On Sunday, November 20, the long-awaited inauguration of the Qatar World Cup 2022. After months of anticipation, due to the unusual time of year in which it will be played, the time has come for the ball to roll on Arab soil.

With the game between Ecuador and the locals, the World Cup road will begin. The match, which was not considered to be the opening match three months ago, will test Qatar’s spirit for the tournament for the first time.

Precisely before the first whistle blows in the tournament, some fans have the doubt why it will be played in Qatar and not in another country.

How does FIFA choose the venue for the World Cup?

Qatar World Cup draw.

Fifa receives applications from countries several years in advance. With the approval studies indicated, a vote is reached in the council of the entity.

In the case of Qatar, for example, its designation was made official in 2010. 12 years before the contest begins.

