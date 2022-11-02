Thursday, November 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

How does FIFA choose the venue for the World Cup?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 2, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Qatar World Cup 2022: the group of death and the 'Cinderella group'

tie

tie

Fifa has an established order to define the venue for the biggest national team tournament.

On Sunday, November 20, the long-awaited inauguration of the Qatar World Cup 2022. After months of anticipation, due to the unusual time of year in which it will be played, the time has come for the ball to roll on Arab soil.

See also  River in the Champions League: six players who were managed by Gallardo and will be in the European competition

With the game between Ecuador and the locals, the World Cup road will begin. The match, which was not considered to be the opening match three months ago, will test Qatar’s spirit for the tournament for the first time.

Precisely before the first whistle blows in the tournament, some fans have the doubt why it will be played in Qatar and not in another country.

How does FIFA choose the venue for the World Cup?

Qatar World Cup draw.

Fifa receives applications from countries several years in advance. With the approval studies indicated, a vote is reached in the council of the entity.

In the case of Qatar, for example, its designation was made official in 2010. 12 years before the contest begins.

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Yesterday saw the Barça that all the Catalans want to see

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#FIFA #choose #venue #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Despite not having almost minutes with Cruz Azul, he would renew his contract

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended