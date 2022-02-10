What are the rules for gamete freezing? Who can do this in a public hospital? And who can use frozen eggs or sperm?

Is it allowed to freeze eggs and sperm in Italy?



S. With some specific indications of procedure and use.

What is the path? Public or private?



The freezing foreseen within a public path if there is a medical indication, the classic example of chemotherapy: we know that it damages spermatogenesis and the ovary, therefore, before starting treatment, this opportunity is offered through the national health system.

The desire of a woman to freeze eggs as a young person to have the opportunity to have children even after the end of the fertile age (the practice of which is called social freezing) does not pass through public health. however a lawful practice.

How much can it cost?



An egg freezing cycle costs between 3 and 4 thousand euros. It should be borne in mind that, since the fertilization techniques are not very effective, it would be better to do even 3 cycles, to have an adequate number of oocytes that guarantee an acceptable probability of success. The chances of having a baby with a stimulation cycle even in a young woman are in fact 30%: this is why it is necessary to plan to do it more than once. The oocytes must then be kept in a biobank, which can cost between 150 and 300 euros per year. In all, you can get to spend around 10 thousand euros.

Is egg storage included if the public option is chosen?



Yes, but the situation of biobanks varies across the country: there are places where it is not really done.

What is the procedure for egg donation?



The path is not trivial: for ten days drugs are taken to stimulate the ovaries and control ultrasounds are needed, finally, there will be collection in day hospital under anesthesia. Time and availability are needed. The risks are minimal (although not absent): now the hormonal injections to which the donors must undergo no longer cause ovarian hyperstimulation (the abnormal response of the ovaries to treatments to produce several oocytes, ed).

Easier to freeze sperm?



If the procedure is risk-free, very easy, but the indication is the same: do it for medical reasons.

Is there greater use of egg storage?



Yes, because the desire is to preserve the ability to have children in women even after the age of forty. In man fertility decreases with age, but much more slowly, so the conservation suitable for this purpose is not done.

What are the problems associated with the practice of storing oocytes?



The lack of knowledge of the possibilities offered by the subsequent assisted procreation technique, which are excellent if they constitute a backup plan for a sick person with respect to fertility, but are not so if they constitute the end of a life project that envisages postponing the procreation is more possible. As a failed parenting strategy.

How come?



After a certain age, the recipient also counts: the probability of a pregnancy with assisted reproduction after the age of 45 is low, because the uterus is less capable of facing gestation. Obstetric risks also increase and IVF is a good but not exceptional technique. We are happy to offer it to a patient who is starting chemotherapy and who will remain sterile, but not the road to having children at 40 or 50. The success of an in vitro fertilization averages 20-30%, the reason is not entirely clear, but it must be considered when making life plans. The number of eggs you have available also counts. Maybe a lot of money is spent on what is mistakenly believed to be a certainty, instead an opportunity for those who have no other.

How long are the oocytes kept? Is there any problem with the duration?



It doesn’t seem like it: once frozen, the years don’t count for the eggs.

The donation in Italy remained at stake, why?



Currently in Italy oocytes are taken mainly from abroad, from Spain. There is a legislative step to be taken to encourage donation: it is forbidden to carry out recruitment campaigns that would instead serve to create a culture, as is done in Spain, where girls who study donate 3-4 times in exchange for an economic incentive, which for not the focus of the donation and a refund set by law around 900 euros. Even 75% of sperm in Italy comes from foreign sperm banks.

Who can use frozen eggs or sperm?



The same people who froze them, unless they donated them, but this choice must be made at the outset, for a variety of legislative and health investigation reasons. It cannot be done retrospectively at present. In France they are developing legislation that allows this.

Is heterologous fertilization allowed in Italy?



Of course, the previous Minister of Health, Beatrice Lorenzin, included her in the LEA (the essential levels of assistance guaranteed by the health service, ed).

What is not allowed in Italy regarding the themes of assisted procreation and fertilization?



The use of post-mortem spermatozoa, embryo research and surrogacy. The first point derives from the fact that in some cases it is not possible to know the will of the deceased on the subject.

How are donors chosen in Italy? Is there any option on the features?



Anonymity is in force in Italy, even in Spain, which is why we import gametes from that country, because for this type of procedure it is necessary to choose states that follow the same regulations. Currently there is the possibility to choose a minimum of somatic correspondence: you try to have the same blood type, hair color, eye color, more or less physical height, but nothing else. In other countries, such as the United States, the options are more detailed. There is no specific law on this in Italy, but from an ethical point of view we don’t want to go further. And, although in a private center a person could ask for anything, not a used practice, because it affects sensitive data protected by privacy and anonymity, which must remain guaranteed.

Can’t the born know who the biological parent is?



In Italian. In many other states, however, the right of the unborn child prevails once they have come of age: even in Australia it was decided to remove anonymity retroactively to guarantee the rights of those born.

* Replied Edgardo, director of Medically Assisted Procreation, Polyclinic of Milan.