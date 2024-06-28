Earwax, also known as ear waxis a natural substance produced by the sebaceous and ceruminous glands in the ear canal. But have you ever wondered how it is formed and what it is used for? In this article, I will answer these questions and give you some tips on how to manage excess earwax.

What is earwax and what is it for?

There ear wax it is a mixture of gland secretions and dead skin cells. It plays a fundamental role in protecting the ears. Here are its main benefits:

Protection: there ear wax acts as a barrier, preventing dust, bacteria and other foreign particles from entering the ear canal. Lubrication: Keeps the ear canal lubricated, preventing dryness and irritation. Natural cleaning: It has antimicrobial properties and helps to naturally clean the ear canal, slowly moving outward, taking debris and dead cells with it.

How is earwax formed?

The process of formation is quite simple. The glands in the ear canal produce an oily substance that, mixing with dead skin cells, creates earwax. Each person produces a different amount of ear waxand its consistency can vary from fluid to solid.

When does it become a problem?

Under normal conditions, the ear wax it should not cause any problems, as it is naturally expelled from the ear canal. However, in some cases, it can accumulate and cause discomfort. Symptoms of excessive earwax buildup include:

Temporary hearing loss

Pain or fullness in the ears

Humming (tinnitus)

If you experience these symptoms, it’s important to see a doctor instead of trying to remove it yourself, as you could damage your eardrum or push the earwax even deeper.

How to prevent accumulation?

Here are some tips to prevent buildup:

Avoid cotton swabs: Using cotton swabs can push it deeper into the ear canal.

Using cotton swabs can push it deeper into the ear canal. Keep your ears dry: Moisture can contribute to buildup. Dry your ears thoroughly after showering or swimming.

Moisture can contribute to buildup. Dry your ears thoroughly after showering or swimming. Consult a doctor: If you tend to produce a lot of it, consider a professional ear cleaning.

Earwax is a natural part of our body that performs an important function. Understanding how it forms and how to manage it can help you to keep your ears healthy.

Have you ever had problems with earwax buildup? How did you solve them? Share your experience in the comments!