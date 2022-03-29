Every interaction with a client or prospect provides useful information to increase your sales. But, unfortunately, this information is lost at the end of the day. Due to time constraints, taking full notes, putting information into CRM, and disseminating it throughout the team can be labor-intensive.

Since most businesses have been recording sales conversations for years, a clear solution has emerged to turn this old, static data into actionable sales intelligence. You can also click here to learn more: https://www.allego.com/platform/conversation-intelligence/.

Let’s take a look at Communication Intelligence (CI) and how it can help you sell more.

What is Conversation Intelligence?

Communication intelligence is the ability to test one’s quality of speech. Sales representatives are key figures in the corporate setting and are in charge of proper communication intelligence. In sales, intelligence is defined as the ability of the salesperson or management to analyze the progress and conclusion of the discussion, which provides the key information for speedy completion of the transaction.

During the conversation, the sales team can capture the following key points:

Customer complaints

Keywords or general topics of interest

Product complaints or suggestions for improvement

Frequently Asked Questions about products

Mentioning of rivals

The possibilities in the process of purchase

Obstacles to the end of the transaction

How Does Conversation Intelligence Work?

Conversational intelligence technology retrieves data from these interactions, analyzes it, and then throws it out so that sales teams can use it in their sales plans. The sales pipeline snapshot showing where the potential is in the negotiation-based purchasing process is an example of how it can be used.

This software uses computers to detect information that vendors cannot overlook. For example, CI can be used to detect conversation signs that indicate a potential purchase. Early identification of high-quality versus low-quality lead communication patterns prevents sellers from wasting ineffectiveness.

Sales representatives can also use conversation intelligence to see what high-performing sellers are doing in different ways to emulate these habits to improve their performance. In the meantime, the sales force conversation intelligence can be used to exchange information in a team so that one does not have to perform the difficult task of updating the other. Instead, the software will save everything.

Conversational Intelligence Software Uses Machine Learning

Artificial intelligence uses machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to scan the conversation for important information and emails, online conferences, and other media, depending on the application. Meanwhile, it compares this data with relevant metadata, such as contact name, company, and phone number. It helps organize search functionality and information.

Conversation Intelligence Works For Sales and Non-Sales Teams

Conversation Artificial intelligence is similarly beneficial for sales and non-sales teams. For example:

Analytics provides information about the market, consumer objections, and demand, which can use in product development and promotion.

Data input and note-taking are handled through CI integrated software, allowing management staff to focus on other tasks.

Calls to customer care can be recorded and analyzed to help train new service agents or identify commonly asked questions.

By recording what works and doesn’t, CI relieves the pressure on HR teams developing training materials.

Conversational intelligence software offers an unlimited source of important information that can be better spent on sales without wasting time.