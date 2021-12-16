After several attempts, Cruz Azul managed to hire Christian Tabó. The Celestial Machine had looked for the Uruguayan winger in past tournaments, but had not obtained the signature. The Uruguayan forward, who arrived in Liga MX with the Guadalajara Atlas, has found his best level in Puebla under the orders of Nicolás Larcamón. Tabó is an element expressly requested by Juan Máximo Reynoso, technical director of the Sky Machine.
Cruz Azul fans have wondered if the 28-year-old forward will be able to adapt to Juan Reynoso’s scheme and what role he will play in his new squad. Tabó is a player who can perform on the entire front of the attack, although he usually does it close to the extreme on the right side. The footballer originally from Montevideo, who served as captain of La Franja in the last tournament, can also play as nine and on the left.
With his arrival, Cruz Azul wins a player who is all effort and who also has an imbalance. Tabó arrives to fill a vacant position that the Machine has not been able to fill. Neither Luis Ángel Mendoza nor Walter Montoya could consolidate in that position. Roberto Alvarado, in the first instance, would be Tabó’s main competitor. ‘El Piojo’ is a footballer with more cadence and technique, while the Uruguayan can offer more speed and verticality.
Christian Tabó can be a good complement on the left side in those games in which Jonathan Rodríguez is not available or at his best level. The Uruguayan is not unaware of this position and can also play for this profile. This signing of Cruz Azul seems to be a good step in the direct direction. Whether as a starter or as a replacement, Tabó is a footballer who can offer new options and variants to the Machine.
