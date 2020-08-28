Around the world, China sells all kinds of products at a low price, but knowing the condition of the laborers who make these goods, they can fly to anyone’s senses. Prisoners who make these goods in Chinese jails do not get any money and are punished by the jail guards for making less than the prescribed number. Li Dianki, who has worked there, told The Epoch Times that the Liaoning Women’s Prison in Shenyang is not a place for humans to live. Lee says that after arrest, he acts like an animal and gives the same food as him.Cheap bras and pajamas are made here. Apart from clothes, items are made here for export from fake flowers to cosmetics and Halloween. Once a team of 60 workers could not complete their work, they were made to work continuously without eating for three days, even without going to the bathroom. On the nap, the guards used to give the prisoners by electric baton.

‘China’s supply chain infected’

Former US diplomat Fred Rocafort, who now works at the international law firm Harris Bricken, says prison and forced labor have infected China’s supply chain. Fred has worked as a commercial lawyer in China for over 10 years. During this time, he has conducted more than 100 audits on defense of foreign brands’ intellectual property and forced labor.

The world’s eye on China’s detention camps

‘Workers work for foreign brands’

He says that this problem is much older than the ongoing human rights crisis in Xinjiang. He said that foreign companies employ Chinese suppliers who contract only with companies or prisons that employ prison inmates. The wards of prisons provide laborers at low prices. Foreign brands usually do not scrutinize whether forced labor is being done, but recently awareness has increased.

‘Have to work all night’

Lee pointed out that the Vimmins Prison consists of several units with hundreds of prisoners in which work is distributed. In the unit where Lee was, 14 days of clothing were made every day. After this, every prisoner had to make 10-15 fake flower stems. It used to be midnight while working and people working slowly used to stay awake all night.

‘Smoke-plastic forced to breathe’

The smoke and smell emanating from the cosmetics-making unit for South Korea caused people to suffer from respiratory problems, but they were punished when asked by the guards. Even the guards themselves wore masks to avoid dust coming out of the plastic goods, but the prisoners had to pull it out with breath. In addition, items used in Halloween decorations were also made here, which Lee later saw used in New York.



Such is the pain of the world

It is said that the inmates, who could not tell their pain to anyone, started hiding the letters in the goods which were found by the customers of western countries. Then the world came to know about the atrocities happening in China. In 2019, Chinese supermarket company Tesco withdrew work from a Chinese supplier. In this case, the prisoners had told about the excesses being made on them inside the Christmas card made for the company.

‘China is becoming a global economic power’

Wong Zhiyuan, director of America’s World Organization to Investigate the Persecution of Falun Gong, said that the work of prisoners from China is being done in the knowledge of the country’s judiciary and is spreading economically. It is being used to achieve the global economic goal of Beijing. In 2019, the report of this organization revealed 681 such companies that provided wages to prisoners in 30 provinces and regions. Many of these were under government and many under the army. The Labor Camp was formally scrapped in 2013 but work continues there. They are now named prison systems.