Surely at some point you have hummed this catchy melody: “No one goes past this corner, the gods rule here, because we are gasoline, real gasoline.” This song, known as 'Las divinas', was performed by the Argentine actress Brenda Asnicar, the evil villain Antonella in the soap opera 'Patito feo'. This production was broadcast in more than 50 countries in Latin America, Europe and Asia, and captivated audiences with an attractive story, eccentric characters and a first-class cast, including the singer Tini Stoessel and with Marcelo Tinelli as executive producer.

This series, which ran from 2008 to 2010 with two seasons, conquered global youth audiences, with much of that success attributed to Brenda Asnicar, the unforgettable Antonella. For this reason, in this note we will reveal to you what he currently looks like and what he is working on after his time in 'Ugly Duckling'.

What happened to Brenda Asnicar's life after the novel 'Ugly Duckling'?

Although Brenda Asnicar achieved fame and recognition thanks to her role as a villain in 'Patito feo', her career continued to rise once the soap opera ended. After her participation in the series 'Dream Me' in 2010, she joined the cast of the second season of 'The Only Ones' in 2011, and in 2012 she acted in 'Corazón Valiant'. In 2013, she starred in the successful novel 'Cumbia ninja' and in 2019 she participated in 'Run, Coyote, Run'.

The proposals for the famous Antonella did not stop, as she was offered leading roles in important productions in Latin America. However, she surprised many by stepping away from acting to focus entirely on music. In 2021, she released a mixtape of her own songs and, recently, in June of this year, she demonstrated her validity in the music industry by performing at the Rock in Roma festival, where she performed the hit song she 'The divine ones'. Currently, she is 32 years old.

Despite her focus on music, Brenda Asnicar was frank and sincere in revealing that she has no intention of leaving behind the character who made her famous: Antonella. “I don't want to separate myself from Antonella, because thanks to that I can maintain my life.”, gave me the name and the place I have today to work and fulfill my dreams. I love that a lot, but time passes and I like to reinvent myself,” said the Argentine artist.

How does Brenda Asnicar currently look?

Brenda Asnicar, or Antonella, was the bad girl in 'Ugly Duckling'. Photo: 'Ugly Duckling'.

Brenda Asnicar, currently 32 years old. Photo: La Nación

