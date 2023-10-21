This Sunday, October 22, the first round takes place to elect the next president of Argentina. With five candidates in the race, the runoff is considered – according to pollsters – inevitable. The deep economic crisis and disenchantment with traditional political spaces are the main axis of the campaigns. An adverse result for Peronism and Macrism would imply a break and a mandatory reconfiguration of their spaces.

This October 22, Argentina celebrates the first round of elections to elect the successor of the Peronist Alberto Fernández. Although governorships, 130 national deputies, a third of the Senate and members of Parlasur are also being decided, eyes are on who will be the leader of a nation whose stability has faltered in the last ten years.

Although the turning point of the current crisis was recorded during the government of the conservative Mauricio Macri with the loan from the International Monetary Fund for a sum of 50,000 million dollars – a record figure until that moment for the organization -, the administration of Alberto and Cristina Fernández was far from alleviating the economic situation.

Although the ruling party alleges that the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the worst drought in history at the beginning of 2023 led to this context, it is far from being a response that satisfies the population.

With more than 40% poor (almost 20 million citizens), an annual inflation close to 140% and a dollar exchange rate of more than 900 Argentine pesos, Argentine society demonstrated its disenchantment with politics by marking an abstention of 31% in the PrimaryOpen, Simultaneous and Mandatory (PASO) in August.

The circumstances, especially for the working class, are not the best. Inflation and the constant rise in prices make making ends meet a subsistence mission to avoid falling below the poverty line.

The existence of the stocks to acquire dollars at the official price – the monthly acquisition limit is 200 dollars – is another factor in the increase. This forces producers to look for the ‘blue dollar’ in the illegal market to bring in inputs from abroad, which makes the supply chain more expensive step by step or even interrupts it.

The instability of the local peso gradually eroded the patience of citizens, who live in uncertainty. This, added to the high tax burden and the lack of political reaction, led to fatigue with the ruling party and its predecessor, Together for Change.

With a profound decline in Macrismo in recent months, the rise of the far-right candidate Javier Milei positioned him as the best option for Sunday. Despite his bombastic phrases, his controversial personality and the controversial members that make up the space, the justification for his popularity responds to logic: civil disenchantment with traditional politics.

La Libertad Avanza, Milei’s movement, appeared on the scene as a valid alternative that capitalized on the frustration of workers, the desire for progress of young people – a ‘target’ neglected by Macri and Peronism – and the promise of ending the the vices of the ‘political caste’, as the ‘Lion’ calls them.

A youth-driven election

Although Milei has captured votes from different age groups and social statuses, regardless of whether they are from Buenos Aires or the interior of the country (in fact, without any governor in power, he conquered 16 of 24 jurisdictions), his main strength is found in the under 35 years of age, where they have a voting intention greater than 30%, numbers higher than those of any other space in all age segmentations.

Milei focused its strategy on capitalizing on the frustration of young people through a solid campaign on social networks and not through traditional media, such as television spots. The libertarian leader explained that this method was less expensive and that it ensured that it would inevitably reach the devices of millions of people.

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei of the Libertad Avanza party reacts during the closing ceremony of his electoral campaign before the presidential elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 18, 2023. © Matias Baglietto / Reuters

Support among youth voters is based on the fact that their policies (the reduction of state intervention, the free market and the removal of the tax burden) attack the problems that most concern that segment of the population.

Milei’s popularity also extended to sectors where the plans of La Libertad Avanza’s campaign platform do not favor their interests, as is the case of Tierra del Fuego, where the libertarian won the PASO. The southernmost province of Argentina is one of the country’s industrial production centers, which has a subsidy from the State, one of the conditions that Milei promised to revoke.

Peronism and Macriism, governability or mandatory reconfiguration

Sunday’s first round will leave a mark on one of the two political giants bidding for power in Argentina. With Milei almost guaranteed for an eventual runoff – from the libertarian bloc they even show confidence in winning the Presidency without a second round -, one of the two, ‘Union for the Homeland’ or ‘Together for Change’, will be out of circulation.

With difficulties in representing the electorate, including the core of each party, the defeated party will be left in the abyss of an internal discussion to reformulate itself. In that sense, the one with the worst outlook is Macriism.

The coalition that brought Mauricio Macri to power in 2015 has shown almost irreversible cracks. Not only internally (the dialectical war between Patricia Bullrich and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta in the PASO was a symbol of that), but also for the blocks that accompanied the last years, such as the ancestral Radical Civic Union.

Patricia Bullrich, the candidate for Together for Change, is fighting for a place in the second round. Santiago del Estero, Argentina, October 1, 2023. © Tomás Cuesta / Reuters

The intern in the City of Buenos Aires in which Jorge Macri –cousin of the former president- finally prevailed over the radical Martín Lousteau was another example of the differences between the founders of the space and the allies who have provided political apparatus in the interior of the country , including provincial governors, deputies and senators.

For Peronism the discussion is similar. After the departure of Cristina Fernández, Kirchnerism had a severe lack of representation with its electorate, without important figures to take the step forward, forcing a search for consensus that led to the candidacy of Sergio Massa and Agustín Rossi, a duo that sowed doubts in the ‘K’ militancy and does not seduce traditional Peronism.

A defeat in either instance will lead to a generational change of leaders that appears unpredictable with no prominent figures in sight, with the exception of Axel Kicillof, governor of Buenos Aires who is seeking re-election.

The candidates for the Casa Rosada

The one who leads in the polls is Milei. The leader of La Libertad Avanza, along with her vice president Victoria Villarruel, are the ones who are heading towards a partial victory at the polls. The forecasts predict that it will not reach the necessary 45% (it can also be 40% with a difference of at least 10 points over the second) to win the Presidency in October.

Economist and teacher, he made his first public appearances on television ten years ago. His charisma led him from the role of columnist to founding ‘Avanza Libertad’, the political space with which he became a national deputy in 2021 in the first election of the young party.

The official candidate, Sergio Massa, has had the arduous task of running a convincing campaign as the Minister of Economy in the current crisis. However, against all odds, he remains in a wait-and-see position according to the polls.

The current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is the official leader and is in an expectant position for the first round. Sarandí, Buenos Aires, Argentina, October 17, 2023. © Agustín Marcarian / Reuters

With good management in his beginnings as Mayor of Tigre – a small town near Buenos Aires -, he rose through the ranks throughout his political career, where he held positions as Chief of Staff between 2008 and 2009 and President of the Chamber of Deputies in the first two years of this legislature.

On the other hand, his history as an opponent of Kirchnerism was an element used by his political rivals. In 2015 he ran for president – ​​he came third in command of the Frente Renovador – running a deep campaign against the Kirchners and his officials.

In the bid to enter the second round is Together for Change with the right-wing Patricia Bullrich as a candidate. After the intern with Rodríguez Larreta, the Minister of Security of the Macri government (2015-2019) was the most affected by Milei’s promotion.

With a more extreme right-wing speech, Milei positioned himself as the best option to end the Kirchnerist mandate, the cornerstone of Macri’s existence. Unlike the libertarian, Bullrich has a past as a civil servant.

With origins in the Peronist Youth, she was Minister of Labor and Social Security in 2001, deputy between 2009 and 2015 and in charge of Security in the period 2015-2019.

The other two candidates, with little chance of reaching a second round, are Juan Schiaretti, from ‘We do for Our Country’, and the socialist Myriam Bregman, representing the Argentine left.

Schiaretti, of Federal Peronism, is the current governor of Córdoba, a province in which he has a long history. At the national level he was the Secretary of Industry and Commerce between 1991 and 1993, in the Presidency of Carlos Menem.

For his part, Bregman increased his popularity in the last four years in the Left Workers Front, reaching a place in Congress in 2021.