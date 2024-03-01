Andrea Montenegro has once again been the center of attention after revealing her radical change of look, which has generated various reactions on social networks. The Peruvian actress, who is known for her career in television and film, adopted this new style and explained why she made the decision to make that change. Given this, her followers seek to know more information about the Peruvian artist, such as how old she is currently. Below are all the details.

How does Andrea Montenegro look with her radical change of look?

Andrea Montenegro She used her social networks to announce her radical change of look. The Peruvian actress shared a photograph in which she is seen with her head completely shaved. In this regard, Andrea explained her decision to not have hair.

“I wanted to take my hair off for a while and I did it. I'll try short hair to see how it goes. For now, I feel great and I like how my bald head looks,” said Montenegro.

Andrea's followers applauded her for daring to take that step. “How brave. Sometimes it has crossed my mind, but I'm curly and my short hair doesn't suit me at all”, “I've also wanted to do it for a while, but I don't dare… I'm embarrassed”, “Many “We should do what we want and stop thinking about what they will say”, “I love the way you are, Andrea. Free, no matter what the rest say”, were some comments that they left Andrea on her Instagram account.

Andrea Montenegro was praised by her followers for her courage to shave her head. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Andrea Montenegro

Days after publicly showing her change of look, the artist responded to those who asked inappropriate questions about her decision.

How old is Andrea Montenegro?

Andrea Montenegro He was born on March 4, 1976 and in the next few days he will turn 48 years old. The actress has openly spoken that she is not afraid of the passage of time and that she feels comfortable and attractive with her current age. In that sense, the artist expressed that she was proud of her gray hair, wrinkles and natural appearance, contrary to the beauty standards imposed by the industry.

Through a video shared on her social networks, she made it clear that she feels “divine and beautiful” and rejects any derogatory comments about her appearance. Lastly, she invited those who do not agree with her style to stop following her, thus promoting an image of authenticity and personal acceptance.

What does Andrea Montenegro do and where does she live now after leaving Peru?

Andrea Montenegroknown for her outstanding acting career in Peru, now leads a quieter life away from the media in Colombia.

The actress has found a way to stay active in yoga and began teaching classes on this discipline. Painting has also become another of her passions and she displays her works on her Instagram account, waiting to find buyers interested in her work.

After his distancing from the small screen in Peru, Andrea He also focused on giving talks and/or workshops aimed at actors.