Finally, the Argentine goalkeeper will put on the Rayados de Monterrey jacket to supply the goal to Hugo Gonzalez, who left for Bravos de Juárez, thus ending the fact of having an annoying hobby that did not tolerate the national team due to its constant errors.
The former Boca Juniors has also been a national selected for La Albiceleste, but was not summoned to participate in the America Cup because he suffered from COVID-19, causing it not to have much activity in the last month, however, if it shows its great level again, its return is almost a fact.
It is important to note that the person born in San Martín was an important factor during his stay with the Xeneizes because he always appeared with impressive saves, which catapulted him to his team, helping to win the championship of the Argentine Super League in the 2019-2020 season.
At the start of the season with the Blue and gold, the style of the team led by Gustavo Alfaro He was defensive and too conservative, which made the goalkeeper’s figure grow even more. Already with Michelangelo Russo As helmsman, they became offensive and even when Andrada had tough tests up front, such as when he was away due to a sprain of the internal lateral ligament in his right knee, once he returned to action he showed signs that the quality was still maintained.
What’s more, he managed to leave his goal several times without annotations, since he knew how to reduce in exact moments and his one-handed saves caused a stir, reason enough to understand why he was classified as the Best Goalkeeper of the Argentine Super League.
The Sabandija could be classified as a European archer, since he likes to play with his feet, normally leaning on the sides, which he did since his time in Lanús, apart from being a man used to tackling with pressure at the height of the shoulder.
