#Stripes | ALREADY ARMED Rayados closed the negotiation with #BocaJuniors by Esteban Andrada. The goalkeeper will be arriving in town next Sunday. ? ? BocaJrsOficial

? https://t.co/s7BjKHneGq pic.twitter.com/18i5o18ZWa – ONCE Diario (@oncediariomx) June 19, 2021

It is important to note that the person born in San Martín was an important factor during his stay with the Xeneizes because he always appeared with impressive saves, which catapulted him to his team, helping to win the championship of the Argentine Super League in the 2019-2020 season.

✔ Super League Champion

✔ Best goalkeeper in the Super League

✔ Record of minutes in the history of Boca of an archer without being scored goals

✔ Debut in the National Team

✔ Summoned to the Copa América ?? Esteban Andrada turns 30. What would you give him in his day? ? pic.twitter.com/o56Fr10nUZ – Bolavip Argentina (@BolavipAr) January 26, 2021

What’s more, he managed to leave his goal several times without annotations, since he knew how to reduce in exact moments and his one-handed saves caused a stir, reason enough to understand why he was classified as the Best Goalkeeper of the Argentine Super League.