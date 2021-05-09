Lot 1. It goes to auction with a price of 50,000 euros. Does anyone in the room offer 50,000? (A man raises his hand) 50,000 euros for the gentleman in the background. Does anyone give 55,000? (Now it is a woman who is interested) 55,000 offers the lady in red. Who goes up to 60,000? No one? 60,000 for one, 60,000 for two … (Sledgehammer) Awarded to the lady in red for 55,000 euros !.

This is, broadly speaking, the idea of ​​an auction room in the collective imagination. Something like an elitist space that only people with great purchasing power access to expand their private collections or get the most desired jewels. “That is the image you have because only millionaire auctions or those we see in movies transcend, but the reality is very different. You just have to take a look at the catalogs that we produce in the rooms to see that there is a wide variety of objects and prices.», Warns Consuelo Durán, president of the Spanish Association of Art Auction Rooms and Collectibles (AESSAC). In countries with an Anglo-Saxon tradition, the sale of all kinds of objects through this system of intermediaries is very common. “In fact, in each village there are usually one or two auction rooms,” reveals Rafael Brancas, head of Moyua Brancas from Bilbao. However, in our country it is still a very unknown formula for the general public. How do the rooms work? What kind of pieces can be auctioned? Are there any requirements to sell an object? And to buy it? Are the commissions very high? Can you bid from home? The experts answer all the doubts about a sales system, whose business has also had to adapt to the new times with the celebration of online and streaming auctions.

To understand how auction rooms work, let’s take a practical example. Imagine that Juan has just inherited a ring from his grandmother, of which he does not know its value, but he is not interested in keeping it either. In this case, “Auctioning it is a very good option due to the publicity that is made of the piece in the catalog, the diffusion, both nationally and internationally, and the transparency of the sale.», Say the experts. Before starting, it is convenient to clarify what is the role of the auction room in the whole process. “It is very simple. Our job is to manage the sale. In this case, we would be the intermediaries between Juan and the final buyer of the jewel through a public sale ”, summarizes Consuelo Durán, also director of Durán Arte y Subastas, the oldest room in Spain. The first thing our heir has to do to auction his grandmother’s ring is to contact the room so that they value the jewel. «We accept objects from both individuals and companies as long as they have a certain interest. We work a lot with antiques or jewelers businesses that close and want to liquidate their merchandise, for example, ”says Rafael Brancas.

Appraisal of the object



The first management carried out by the room is a “reasonable” appraisal of the lot to be auctioned. From there the starting price in the auction is established by mutual agreement between both parties, which in this case will be 250 euros. The next step is to make a photographic report of the ring to include its image in the catalog, “along with an explanation of its characteristics and the minimum purchase price.” Some rooms charge a small amount of money – proportional to the value of the object – to include the lot in the inventory, although “as a general rule the management costs are negotiated with each client in a particular way,” says the president of AESSAC. For example, for a lot with a starting price between 11 and 299 euros, 10 euros would be charged, while if the piece in question exceeds 6,000, the fee would be 100 euros.

The catalog is the main showcase of the auction room. It is usually published both on paper and in digital format and includes all the pieces for which you can bid on the day and at the time indicated in the publication. “If the client is interested in a specific piece, they can also approach the room to see it live during the public exhibition period of the lots”, the experts explain.

Types of auctions



In these times of pandemic and the rise of new technologies, various auction modalities coexist. From the merely face-to-face –of the doldrums– to the one that combines face-to-face part with virtual or online exclusive bids. In the same way, there are also different ways to bid for an object depending on the modality chosen by the buyer. Let’s go by parts. The most frequent formula nowadays is the live auction or streaming. “That is, it is broadcast in real time to everyone, so that you can bid from the same room but also from a hotel room in the Philippines or New York,” says the director of Durán Arte y Subastas. A modality that has triggered the sales of Spanish theaters by incorporating the international customer into its critical mass. “It shows a lot,” both experts agree.

In short, the lots go up for auction with a minimum sale price. If no one bids, the item is removed and returned to the owner, who has the option of re-auctioning it at a later time if they so desire. The battle to buy the lot starts when a customer offers the minimum exit fee. From there, it is sold to the highest bidder. “The theaters normally work with a bidding scale that varies depending on the economic sectors in which the sale operates. For example, between 200 and 499 euros, offers are made from 20 to 20 euros as a minimum. From 1,000 to 1,999, you have to go from 100 to 100 euros; from 20,000 to 49,999, from 2,000 to 2,000, while from half a million onwards, the new bids have to exceed the previous one by a minimum of 50,000 euros, ”states the directive of the Spanish cinemas.

Watch out for commissions



Well, imagine now that the catalog reaches the hands of María, a future bride who has become infatuated with Juan’s ring, which has a starting price of 250 euros. How should I go about bidding? You have several options. If you are not interested in attending the auction or have a closed budget, one possibility is that you send the room an offer with the maximum price that you are willing to pay for the lot that interests you.. You can do it in person, by email or via the web if you are already a registered customer. ” María’s offer (400 euros) is registered in a database and the room will be in charge of defending it during the auction as if the buyer were there. “This does not mean that Maria is going to pay 400 euros for the ring, but rather that this is the maximum amount she is willing to offer. If the bid stops at 300 and no one bids more, Maria will take it for that amount. If it exceeds 400, its representative in the auction withdraws from the bid, ”Duran says. Another possibility is to participate by phone.

Let’s think that Maria finally gets the ring for 300 euros. Be very careful, because that will not be the final amount you pay. To the auction price, the brokerage (management) commission charged by the auction room must be added, which usually varies between 15 and 20%, in addition to VAT. Now yes. Awarded to María for 300 euros.

Record figures 370 million euros After a fierce bidding at Christie’s in New York, the Salvator Mundi became the most expensive painting ever sold at auction. Its authorship is attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and it was purchased on November 15, 2017 by Prince Bader bin Abdula bin Farhan al Saud. 58.6 million Christie’s closed its first bid for a fully digital artwork a couple of months ago. It’s about ‘Everydays: The First 5000 days by artist Beeple. 13.3 million Sotheby’s sold a 102-carat “extremely rare” diamond at an online auction in October 2020. Its buyer named it ‘Maiko Star’ in honor of the name of one of his daughters. The diamond went up for auction with no asking price. 42 million An anonymous buyer paid this amount for a Ferrari 250 GTO, a 1963 gem that participated in various competitions and is considered the most expensive car ever sold at public auction. It is the number 3,412 of a series of 36 units.