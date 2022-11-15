The eclipses are the astronomical phenomena most important that have astonished humanity since its dawn, due to how wonderful it is to witness one of them in a total way.

Although in ancient civilizations eclipses were considered signs of the gods, today these phenomena are associated with the normal cycle of our planet.

The eclipses are produced by interaction of three bodies, a planet, a moon and the sun and this event occurs when a planet or its moon obstructs the light of the Sun.

On Earth we can witness two types of eclipses, that of sun and moonwhich occur in very different conditions, although they share some similarities.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is in the exact position to obscure the full diameter of the Sun from perspective, temporarily casting a shadow on our planet.

Because the Moon casts a small shadow on our planet during a solar eclipse, only people in the path of totality can fully witness this phenomenon.

It may interest you:

This total path is usually about 25 thousand kilometers long and about 160 kilometers wide, which is why being able to witness a solar eclipse is a unique opportunity.