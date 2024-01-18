Scientists have long wondered whether the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is a ticking time bomb in terms of sea level rise. New DNA evidence from a small octopus living in the Southern Ocean suggests the ice sheet is indeed at risk of collapsereveals a new study.

The research does not predict when this might happen, but indicates that 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming above the pre-industrial global average, or perhaps even less, could be the tipping point. The Earth is close to that level now.

Several populations of Pareledone turqueti, also known as Turquet's octopus, live around Antarctica. These octopuses crawl along the sea floor and generally don't travel very far. Some individuals or their eggs may occasionally drift via currents to neighboring groups, but populations in the Ross Sea and Weddell Sea are separated by the impassable West Antarctic ice sheet.

And yet, genetic analysis shows that the two populations mixed and exchanged DNA about 120,000 years ago—during the last interglacial period, before the most recent ice age, when temperatures were similar to today's. This would have been possible only if the West Antarctic Ice Sheet was not there and relatively open sea lanes allowed the octopuses to travel freely between the Ross and Weddell Seas, the researchers said.

Scientists know that sea level was several meters higher then. But whether the additional water came from West Antarctica is “the question the geoscience community has been trying to answer for almost 50 years,” said Sally Lau, a postdoctoral researcher at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia, and lead author of the new study.

The last interglacial period was part of a natural cycle of changes in the tilt of the Earth's axis and its orbit around the Sun, and the resulting changes in the amount of sunlight the planet receives. These cycles occur gradually over tens of thousands of years. Our current greenhouse gas emissions are causing similar temperature changes, but much faster.

If climate change completely melts the ice sheet, sea level could rise by up to 5 meters on average. The researchers in the new study did not explicitly say whether current temperatures had warranted a complete collapse of the ice sheet.

“We can't say for sure yet, but that's definitely the implication,” said Nicholas Golledge, a professor of glaciology at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand and an author of the study.

If the ice sheet has reached a tipping point, estimates of how quickly it could melt range from 200 to 2,000 years.

“Our actions from this point forward will change the pace at which we get there,” Golledge said.

By: DELGER ERDENESANAA

THE NEW YORK TIMES