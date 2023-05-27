Although height, in and of itself, does not cause any health conditions, studies have shown that being tall or not being tall can make you more or less susceptible to certain health problems. The “webmd” website, which specializes in studies and medical information, had published a report on the relationship between stature and health.

cancer

Some research shows that a lower-than-average elevation may mean you have a lower odds of developing some types of cancer. For example, a study of more than 100,000 women in Europe and North America showed that shorter women are less likely to develop ovarian cancer. Another study of more than 9,000 British men between the ages of 50 and 69 showed that shorter men had a lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

diabetes

Longer legs may be linked to the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Based on 5 years of data on more than 6,000 adults, scientists believe that taller people may be less likely to develop this type of diabetes. It is not clear why the two issues are linked. However, one idea that tried to explain the relationship between them was that short stature was a sign of malnutrition or other metabolic problems before birth or during childhood.

heart disease

People who are less than 5 feet 3 inches tall are 50% more likely to develop coronary heart disease than those who are 5 feet 8 inches or taller. Scientists don’t know why. But it may be malnutrition or infections before birth or in childhood that affect growth. It may also be that genes affect both height and the odds of developing heart disease later in life.

brain attack

Or a stroke, which occurs when there is a lack of blood flow to one part of the brain, which leads to cell death. It seems that people of tall stature are less likely to get it. This is especially true if they are at a healthy weight.

Coagulation

A blood clot can be dangerous, especially if it forms in a major vein or reaches the lungs. Studies have shown that the shorter you are, the less likely you are to develop a blood clot in a vein. People who are 5 feet or shorter have a lower chance of developing a blood clot. There is no explanation for the reason for this yet.

Alzheimer’s disease

Being tall may be a positive feature in this type of dementia, especially for men. A study of more than 500 people showed that men who were about 5 feet 11 inches or taller were nearly 60% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who were about 5 feet 7 inches or shorter. Women may have the same advantage. But the link between height and Alzheimer’s disease did not appear to be strong for them.

pregnancy

Tall women are more likely to conceive for longer than shorter women. In one study, women who were 5 feet or shorter were more likely to give birth before full term than women who were 5 feet 8 inches or taller. For every centimeter of difference in height between two pregnant women, the shorter woman gave birth a fifth of a day earlier than the other.

hair loss

A study of more than 22,000 men from seven countries showed that shorter men are more likely to go bald. Scientists have looked for changes in certain genes that could increase a man’s odds of losing his hair early. Researchers have found four genes associated with baldness and short stature in men.

longer life

Several studies have shown that shorter people tend to live slightly longer than taller people and have fewer long-term diseases as they age. Scientists are still studying the reasons for this association. They are looking at the amount of damage to cells over time, the levels of certain hormones, and the size of the brain, liver and kidneys to find an explanation for this relationship.

heat exhaustion

Shorter people are less likely to have a significant increase in body temperature, or what is known as “heatstroke”. That’s because a person’s body is longer and heavier, and the hotter it is. In contrast, taller people can stay warmer than shorter people in cold weather for the same reason.