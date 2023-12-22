A new form of anti-government protest is sweeping Iran: a viral dance accompanied by a lively folk song where the crowd claps and sings the rhythmic refrain, “oh, oh, oh, oh.”

Men and women of all ages gyrate their hips, wave their arms and sing the song's catchy lyrics. People dance in the streets, in stores and in stadiums. In Tehran, traffic was stopped in the tunnel of a major highway for an impromptu dance party. Young women, with their hair down, dance in the parks.

“It's obvious that joining this dance trend sends a strong message,” said Mohammad Aghapour, a 32-year-old DJ. “It is a way to demonstrate and demand our freedom and happiness.”

In Iran, dancing in public is prohibited, especially for women and between men and women.

Although the rule is regularly challenged, its application has been arbitrary.

However, rarely had a single song and dance become a collective act of civil disobedience.

It all started with Sadegh Bana Motejaded, 70, owner of a stall at a fish market in Rasht. One day in late November, he was swaying and jumping as he sang a folk song to the crowd and encouraged others to join in. A small group of men clapped and shouted, “oh, oh, oh, oh, oh.”

A video of him dancing and singing in the market went viral. Then came the repression. On December 7, local police in Rasht announced that they had arrested 12 men who appeared in the video and that they closed their Instagram pages and removed the video from various websites.

On Bana Motejaded's Instagram page, an emblem of the Judiciary appeared instead of his profile photo. All of her posts had disappeared, and a single publication from the Judiciary said: “this page has been closed for creating criminal content” and that “they had dealt with” the person.

A close associate of Bana Motejaded who requested anonymity revealed that the local intelligence division of the Revolutionary Guard had interrogated the men for many hours. He said they were blindfolded, beaten, threatened with legal action and forced to sign a pledge that they would never sing or dance in public again.

He noted that Bana Motejaded was detained for several hours and was accused of inciting against the Government. Police also cracked down on street musicians in Rasht, arresting some and confiscating their instruments, he added.

News of the arrests spread throughout Iran. Many people posted angry messages on social media, saying authorities were quick to arrest citizens for nothing more than being cheerful, but failed to arrest officials accused of rampant corruption.

People mobilized and recorded themselves dancing to the song everywhere. They uploaded the videos to social media and circulated them widely on apps like WhatsApp, calling it a “happiness campaign.”

Some officials and clerics pointed out that the fierce reaction of the Iranians showed that the Islamic Republic was not in tune with public opinion.

Even the official Farsi page of the Asian Football Confederation, with almost 4 million followers, uploaded a video of some Iranian footballers dancing and clapping to the rhythm of the song.

The Government backed down. The Gilán Provincial Police issued a statement denying that Bana Motejaded had been arrested. They reactivated his Instagram page. Local news channels flocked to interview him. The video of him dancing in the market has generated 80 million views.

He now has almost a million followers on Instagram and is hailed as a national hero by many Iranians.

By: FARNAZ FASSIHI and LEILY NIKOUNAZAR